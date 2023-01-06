CHL Daily: Lavallee finds offensive touch with Drakkar

CHL Three Stars

Seven unanswered goals led the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 7-4 road win in Charlottetown. Leading the way for the winning side was 2004-born left-wing Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Thursday’s first star who in his fifth appearance with the club since his mid-December acquisition impressed with three goals and one assist.

Also coming up big in the Baie-Comeau/Charlottetown showdown was Drakkar veteran left-wing Matthew MacDonald who claims second-star honours with a season high of four points counting one goal and three assists.

Third-star recognition belongs to Vancouver Canucks draftee Connor Lockhart of the Peterborough Petes who tallied twice en route to a 5-3 victory versus Owen Sound. The talented centre has collected 15 points in his past six outings.

Nightly notes

OHL

Budding blue-liner and Seattle Kraken draftee Ty Nelson put up two points counting the eventual game-winning goal coming on the man advantage as the North Bay Battalion downed Oshawa 3-2.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Artur Cholach played the overtime hero as the Barrie Colts prevailed 3-2 over Ottawa. The talented rearguard scored with just 16 seconds remaining in the extra session.

ARTUR CHOLACH WINS IT IN OVERTIME 🚨🎥 The @GoldenKnights prospect buries the feed from @Evan_Vierling and the @OHLBarrieColts win their third straight game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c9qhTFJ0gg — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 6, 2023

QMJHL

The Shawinigan Cataractes doubled up on Blainville-Boisbriand to come away with a 4-2 road win. Rookie centre Felix Lacerte led the way for the Cataractes as he lit the lamp twice.

Il ne fallut que 6 secondes à Félix Lacerte pour inscrire son deuxième du match! 😮#JeSuisCataractes pic.twitter.com/ukjp6ZonMI — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) January 6, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

