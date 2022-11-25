CHL Daily: Konyen’s hat-trick leads Wolves to victory

CHL Three Stars

Evan Konyen’s first OHL hat-trick earned him the night’s first star as Sudbury took down Peterborough 6-4. Konyen, who had 50 points a year ago as a rookie, is third in Wolves scoring this season with 17 points.

Jacob Melanson’s (SEA) fifth three-point game of the season gifted him the second star of the night. The Titan beat Charlottetown 5-3 as Melanson scored twice and added an assist. Melanson has 14 goals and 25 points this year.

Alexandre Doucet was named third star after he had three points (2G, 1A) in Val d’Or’s 4-3 victory in Halifax. His 36 points are tied for the third most in the QMJHL this season.

Nightly notes

OHL

Kyle Jackson (SEA) scored twice to lead North Bay to a second straight win courtesy of a 5-0 victory over Ottawa. Josh Bloom (BUF) and Ty Nelson (SEA) each had a pair of assists as the 67’s suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Quentin Musty tied a career-high with three assists in Sudbury’s victory. In the process, he extended his point streak to nine games, the third longest active streak in the league.

The Otters scored three times in the final 2:41 to snatch a 4-2 win over the Greyhounds as Elias Cohen scored the game-winner with 59 seconds left in regulation. Liam Gilmartin (SJ) added two assists for Erie as they collected their 10th win of the season.

Hitting rewind on Evan Konyen's Thursday night hat trick, his first in the #OHL as the @Sudbury_Wolves took two points in Peterborough 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DRVgFopm4n — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 25, 2022

QMJHL

Ben Allison also scored twice for Acadie-Bathurst in their win over the Islanders. His 15 goals lead the Titan, who are 3-0-1 over their last four. Sergei Litvinov made 42 saves to secure the win.

Alexis Cournoyer scored his first two career QMJHL goals to lead Saint John to a 7-2 win over Cape Breton while Brady Burns, Eriks Mateiko, Noah Reinhart and Nate Tivey also had multi-point games. The Eagles’ Tomas Lavoie, the first overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, scored his first career goal in defeat.

Tomas Lavoie, the first overall pick in the 2022 #QDraft, rips home his first career @QMJHL goal with @CBEHockey! pic.twitter.com/Wd58nsyeCN — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 25, 2022

