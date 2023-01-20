CHL Daily: Donovan’s OT winner cancels out Petrov’s hat-trick

CHL Three Stars

Mississauga’s James Hardie secured the first star as he recorded a career high four assists in a 6-2 win over Niagara. Hardie’s 52 points leads the Steelheads this season while the 21-year-old is the franchise record holder in goals (117) and points (214).

Matvey Petrov’s (EDM) first hat-trick of the season, and the third of his OHL career, earned him the second star despite a 4-3 overtime loss to Hamilton. Petrov, who had 40 goals and 90 points a year ago, leads the team in scoring again this year with 57 points.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) took the third star he his second goal of the night stood as the game-winner as Peterborough beat Oshawa 3-2. Othmann scored the go-ahead goal with 49.5 seconds left in regulation and now has five goals with the Petes since his November trade from Flint.

Nightly notes

OHL

Jack Matier (NSH), Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse and Frankie Marrelli all scored as Ottawa collected its 31 st win of the season courtesy of a 4-1 road victory over Barrie.

win of the season courtesy of a 4-1 road victory over Barrie. Jacob Maillet scored twice and had an assist as Windsor beat Erie 6-3 for their fifth straight win. Shane Wright (SEA) made it four straight games with a goal while Matthew Maggio (NYI) chipped in three points (1G, 2A).

Jorian Donovan (OTT) scored the overtime winner for Hamilton against North Bay as the Bulldogs won their third straight. Sahil Panwar recorded three assists in the victory and set Donovan up for the game-winner 20 seconds into OT.

Zander Veccia had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga moved a game over .500 with its win over the IceDogs.

DONOVAN IN OVERTIME 🚨#GoSensGo prospect @DonovanJorian buries the feed from @NickLardis91 and the @BulldogsOHL steal the extra point in North Bay ✅ pic.twitter.com/IJjiiBlwJw — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 20, 2023

This was nice, we liked this pic.twitter.com/pbkbmIyYaF — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 20, 2023

QMJHL

Halifax had goals from six different players as they doubled up Shawinigan 6-3 to extend its streak to 15-0-2. Without a regulation defeat in 17 games, the Mooseheads tied the franchise record set in 2013 by the team that won the President’s Cup and Memorial Cup.

Zach attack strikes 🚨 L'Heureux (14) 5:09 3rd period

🍎 Doucet | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/lMOR2pW6R4 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 20, 2023

