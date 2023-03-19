CHL Daily: Burke scores 50th goal as Sarnia’s streak continues

CHL Three Stars

Since his return to Barrie after the 2023 World Juniors, you could argue there’s been no better player in the OHL than Brandt Clarke (LA) as he proved once again Saturday to be named the first star. Clarke recorded his third hat-trick of the season and added two assists for a career high five points in an 11-4 win over Niagara. On a 15-game point streak, his 59 points this season match his total from last year in 25 fewer games while his 21 goals are the fourth most in the OHL among defencemen.

Joshua Roy (MTL) needed just 8:54 in the first period to score his fourth hat-trick of the season as he grabbed the second star in Sherbrooke’s 9-1 win over Val-d’Or. Roy also added two assists in the win to take his season total to 90 points, the eighth most in the QMJHL.

Connor Bedard collected the night’s third star as he made it hat-tricks in back-to-back nights to lead Regina to a 7-3 win in Moose Jaw that secured his team’s entry in the WHL Playoffs. Bedard, who like Clarke and Roy had two assists too, took his season totals to 69 goals and 139 points, both tops in the CHL.

Nightly notes

OHL

Nolan Burke (NSH) scored his 50 th goal of the season in Sarnia’s 4-3 win over Kingston that extended the Sting’s streak to 12-0-3. Burke is just the fifth player in Sting history to score 50 goals in a single season.

goal of the season in Sarnia’s 4-3 win over Kingston that extended the Sting’s streak to 12-0-3. Burke is just the fifth player in Sting history to score 50 goals in a single season. In addition to Clarke’s performance in the Colts’ win over Niagara, Ethan Cardwell (SJ) and Callum Chisholm both scored twice while Artur Cholach (VGK) had four assists. The victory pushed the Colts’ streak to 6-0-1 and was the club’s 40 th win of the season.

win of the season. Gavin Hayes (CHI) continued his fine form with another two-goal outing as Flint beat London 4-3. Hayes has multi-goal outings in four of his last five contests. Amadeus Lombardi (DET) tallied two assists to tie the Firebirds’ franchise record of 97 points in a season.

Saginaw’s streak was extended to 6-0-2 after a 5-3 victory over Hamilton that saw Hunter Haight (MIN) score twice to reach the 20-goal mark for the second straight season.

Braeden Bowman, Jett Luchenko and Matthew Poitras (BOS) all had a goal and an assist while Michael Buchinger (STL) had three helpers as Guelph won its third straight after a 5-2 victory over Erie in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

Matthew Sop had the overtime winner for Kitchener as they collected a 3-2 win in Owen Sound.

Brenden Sirizzotti’s career high five points (2G, 3A) led the Soo to a dominant 8-2 win over Windsor. Andrew Gibson and Bryce McDonnell-Barker (NYR) each had two assists in the victory.

Another sensational performance from #GoKingsGo prospect and @OHLBarrieColts captain Brandt Clarke as he recorded his third hat-trick of the season Saturday! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/yY93z98wSD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 19, 2023

QMJHL

Ethan Gauthier had three points (2G, 1A), Justin Gill had four assists and Jacob Melanson (SEA) extended his point streak to 29 games as part of Sherbrooke’s win over Val-d’Or. The Phoenix’s 47 wins and 99 points are the second most in franchise history.

Tyler Peddle had a career best four points (2G, 2A) as Drummondville won 6-1 away from home against Rouyn-Noranda.

Cape Breton captain Ivan Ivan had two goals to pass the 30-goal mark in a 3-2 win over Acadie-Bathurst as the Eagles collected a second straight win.

Matthew McDonald had a pair of goals as Baie-Comeau collected a 3-1 win in Blainville.

#GoHabsGo prospect Joshua Roy needed just 8:54 in the first period to secure the hat-trick for @PhoenixSherbroo Saturday night! Un tour du chapeau en première période pour Joshua Roy! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/41lWuE909F — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 19, 2023

WHL

Winnipeg used three third period goals to beat Prince Albert 4-1 to secure a CHL best 54 th win of the season. Matthew Savoie (BUF) had three assists in the win.

win of the season. Matthew Savoie (BUF) had three assists in the win. Kyle Crnkovic had two goals in Seattle’s 4-2 win over Portland as the T-Birds’ streak moved to 17-0-1. The Thunderbirds’ 107 points are the second most in the WHL.

After Connor Levis had three points (2G, 1A) in regulation, Logan Stankoven (DAL) scored the overtime winner as Kamloops won 5-4 in Kelowna to win their ninth in a row. Stankoven’s 93 points are the fifth most in the WHL this season.

Six different players scored while Cole Shepard and Tyson Zimmer each had two assists in Lethbridge’s 6-1 victory over Edmonton.

Justin Lies had the game-winner for Saskatoon as they defeated Brandon 3-2 in the CHLTV Game of the Week. The Blades’ 46 wins are the second most in the Eastern Conference.

Parker Bell (CGY) and Jordan Gavin each had three points (2G, 1A) as Tri-City beat Spokane 8-2. Jake Sloan also added three assists in the victory as the Americans’ streak moved to 3-0-1.

Brayden Peters stopped 23 shots to shutout Medicine Hat 2-0 to get the Hitmen back to .500 as they cling to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Aidan Sutter had three points (1G, 2A) for Everett as they beat Vancouver 4-1.

After Victoria scored twice in the final 45 seconds of regulation, Brayden Schuurman, who had the game-tying goal, was the only player to score in the shootout as the Royals beat Prince George 7-6. Despite the defeat, the Cougars’ streak improved to 6-0-3.

Josh Filmon (NJ), Drew Englot and Mathew Ward each scored as Swift Current collected two big points in their quest for a playoff spot with a 3-1 win in Red Deer.

The overtime winner was nice but how about that celly from Logan Stankoven⁉️🥳@blazerhockey | @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/nm6gcMiLH4 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 19, 2023

Another night, another Connor Bedard hat-trick! His NINTH of the season, and second of the weekend, secured the @WHLPats' spot in the #WHLPlayoffs and took his season total to 69 goals! 😲 pic.twitter.com/qIQOB0kFoX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 19, 2023

