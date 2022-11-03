CHL Daily: Burke, Hofer score hat-tricks Wednesday night

CHL Three Stars

Ryan Hofer’s (WSH) second career WHL hat-trick helped lead Everett to a 6-3 win in Brandon to be named the night’s first star. The Manitoba native has 10 goals in 13 games this year for the 9-5-0 Silvertips.

Nolan Burke collected the second star after he registered his first career OHL hat-trick as Sarnia collected a point in a 6-5 shootout loss to Guelph. Burke’s 11 goals this year leads the Sting while his 18 points are the second most.

Jakub Brabenec (VGK) tallied his first multi-goal game of the season to claim the third star. Brabenec, whose 14 points are the most among Islanders skaters, also added an assist as Charlottetown beat Saint John 7-3.

Nightly notes

OHL

Guelph got a much needed win as Sasha Pastujov (ANA) buried the shootout winner against the Sting. Charlie Paquette, who scored two goals in 54 games last season, scored twice for the Storm as Dixon Grimes collected his first OHL win after he made 26 saves.

Kalvyn Watson had both goals for the Soo as they won 2-1 in Sudbury while Samuel Ivanov stopped 28 shots to move to 2-0-2 on the season.

The @StingHockey's dynamic duo has that #BestOfOHL connection! 🔥@MapleLeafs prospect @TyVoit finds Nolan Burke (@burkie786), who finishes his hat-trick and earns the Play of the Night 🪄 pic.twitter.com/v9ljknAjKa — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 3, 2022

SASHA SCORES GOALS WHEN HE CAN AND THIS WAS A BIG ONE pic.twitter.com/HSJ3U9Rs1G — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) November 3, 2022

🚨GOAL HOUNDS🚨 2ND of the night for Watson! 2 – 1 us 💪 pic.twitter.com/K82NESWU0H — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) November 3, 2022

WHL

After their seven-game winning streak was snapped by Lethbridge Saturday, Saskatoon got back in the win column Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Tri-City. Trevor Wong had three points (1G, 2A) while Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Aidan De La Gorgendiere each had a goal and an assist.

Prince George back to .500 with a 5-4 shootout win in Portland as Noah Boyko had the decisive goal in the fifth round. Ondrej Becher scored twice in regulation for the Cougars while Hudson Thornton chipped in with two assists.

Sam McGinley had the overtime winner for Swift Current as they beat Vancouver 5-4. Caleb Wyrostok scored twice for the Broncos as Reid Dyck stopped 40 shots to get the win in goal.

In his home province of Manitoba, @WHLsilvertips centre Ryan Hofer collects the second hat-trick of his @TheWHL career! 🎩🎩🎩 @Capitals pic.twitter.com/ll1a46wz4B — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 3, 2022

No doubt about this one! Lisowsky blasts it from the point. pic.twitter.com/2x223hjJHo — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) November 3, 2022

