CHL Daily: Blazers continue to heat up

CHL Three Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers is Tuesday’s first star after scoring his first career hat-trick as part of a four-point performance in a 6-4 road win versus rival Kelowna.

Beyond Minten, second-star honours go to Blazers teammate Matthew Seminoff. The Dallas Stars prospect closed out the night with a season high of four points counting one goal and three assists coupled with eight shots.

Tuesday’s third star is Seattle Thunderbirds centre Gracyn Sawchyn. The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game participant notched a season high of four points in a 7-5 win over Spokane.

Nightly notes

WHL

Saskatoon Blades 2004-born left-wing Vaughn Watterodt scored three unanswered counting a shorthanded marker plus the eventual game winner in a 3-1 win versus Prince Albert.

Red Deer Rebels rookie netminder Rhett Stoesser shined as he turned aside a season high of 34 shots in a 7-1 win against Edmonton while Kai Uchacz had his first hat-trick of the season.

Sophomore centre Logan Wormald tallied twice to guide the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 3-2 win against Medicine Hat. With the effort, Wormald tied last season’s 14-goal output.

Vegas Golden Knights draftee Jesper Vikman impressed with a 34-save performance to guide the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 decision versus rival Victoria.

Calgary Flames draftee Parker Bell scored twice to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 5-2 upset of Everett.

