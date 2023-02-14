Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: January 2023

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

Kingston hosts Indigenous Peoples Night

On Jan. 6, the Frontenacs hosted their Indigenous Peoples Night as they paid tribute to the people and lands on which the Leon’s Centre sits and the Kingston Frontenacs play. As part of the evening’s festivities, the Fronts recognized the culture, talent and creativity of Indigenous communities.

Sights and Sounds: Indigenous Peoples Night On January 6th the Kingston Frontenacs hosted Indigenous Peoples Night at the Leon's Centre. Enjoy the sights and sounds from the event.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/DvU2SPv4Gf — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 10, 2023

Royals celebrate Lunar New Year

The Victoria Royals celebrated the Lunar New Year on Jan. 14 in collaboration with Fancy Ching Wealth Management where the latter donated $10,000 each to the Victoria Chinese Public School and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria Capital Region. As part of the night’s festivities, the Royals wore Lunar New Year jerseys that featured symbols and iconography of Chinese culture associated with the Lunar New Year that were styled in the lucky colours of red and gold alongside the usual Royals home white.

Petes support Sport A Rainbow

The Peterborough Petes’ Pride night was held Jan. 14 where the club wore specialty designed Pride jerseys in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ community that were then auctioned post-game to benefit Sport A Rainbow. Sport A Rainbow’s mission statement is to remind everyone to be supportive, respectful and kind to each other in spite of our differences.

Cougars celebrate Indigenous Cultures

As part of the Prince George Cougars’ Indigenous Cultures night on Jan. 28, the team wore specialty jerseys that were designed by Cecilia John of the Saik’Uz First Nation. Furthermore, proceeds from that night’s 50/50 that night were donated to Indigenous Organizations including the Prince George Native Friendship Centre and the Lheidli T’Enneh Elders Society as well as Indigenous ally organization; the Foundry Prince George. The Cougars also wore their Indigenous Cultures jerseys during warmups on Jan. 6 and 7.

Otters honour Martin Luther King

The Erie Otters honoured Martin Luther King on Jan. 16 by wearing a jersey inspired by Black history, culture, and excellence during warmups. The jersey and logo were fully conceptualized and designed by influential Black artist in the hockey community, Jordan (Jo) Dabney. The jersey was selected unanimously after a number of entries. The design incorporated iconography that celebrated the Black community as well as the city of Erie and the Otters organization.

#YourTeamYourJersey designs hit the ice

Seven of the winning designs from the Real Canadian SuperStore #YourTeamYourJersey contest hit the ice during the month of January. The jerseys, all of which were designed by fans with a winner selected by a public vote, were worn during warmups and in-game and then were subsequently auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting local charities in their respective city. In January, five WHL clubs (Brandon, Edmonton, Kamloops, Red Deer, Winnipeg) and two OHL teams (Kitchener, London) participated.

Pride nights across the CHL

Over the month of January, six other CHL clubs held Pride nights to strive for inclusion across the hockey world. Barrie, Ottawa and Saginaw of the OHL as well as Acadie-Bathurst, Rouyn-Noranda and Sherbrooke of the QMJHL all participated to varying degrees with all clubs using Pride coloured tape with some wearing specialty designed Pride jerseys.

Attack raises nearly $50,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer

The Owen Sound Attack hosted its annual Hockey Fights Cancer game in November but last month, the team announced that $48,795 was raised, all of which will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society. Funds were raised through a multitude of initiatives from the auction of the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, 50/50, a silent auction and Chuck-A-Puck.

Indigenous Celebration Game held by Sudbury

The Wolves hosted its Indigenous Celebration Game Jan. 27 and in partnership with the Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre (SKHC) wore limited edition Indigenous themed jerseys that were designed by Indigenous artist Raven Debassige and led by SKHC’s creative director, Melanie Laquerre. The jerseys were auctioned off post-game with proceeds benefiting Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness.

🐺 Indigenous Celebration Night ✨ pic.twitter.com/6l20KVz1k7 — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) January 28, 2023

Nickelodeon nights

The WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network continued in January as seven WHL clubs wore cartoon themed jerseys. Some of the highlights included SpongeBob Square Pants jerseys worn by Calgary, Regina and Swift Current while Prince Albert decked themselves out in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle inspired jerseys. All in all this season, 17 clubs will take part and funds raised through RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will go towards supporting local children’s hospitals in Western Canada that includes the BC Children’s Hospital, Stollery Children’s Hospital, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Manitoba.