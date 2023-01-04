Canada set to face USA in World Juniors semi-final

Canada vs. USA. What more needs to be said?

The two rivals will square off tonight for the 49th time at the World Juniors with a spot in the final on the line.

“Every time in any sport when these two countries match up it’s really exciting,” said former Barrie Colt Brandt Clarke. “We wanted to play them. We wanted that atmosphere.”

“I haven’t got to play against the US ever so I’m really excited to get going against them in my first rivalry game,” said Zack Ostapchuk. “They seem to meet at crucial parts of this tournament every year so it’s exciting to get to play in one.”

The teams last met in the 2021 final that the USA won 2-0. In fact, the Americans have won five of the last six tilts against Canada dating back to 2015. However, Canada has dominated the series overall with a 33-9-3 record, alongside three ties, in the previous 48 encounters.

“Both teams won’t need a lot of motivation,” said Canada’s head coach Dennis Williams. “The energy levels will be high.”

Both teams have faced adversity to get to the semis; Canada lost its tournament opener 5-2 to Czechia while the USA were beaten 6-3 by Slovakia in the round-robin.

The Americans still managed to win Group B while Canada claimed second in Group A.

The hosts edged past Slovakia 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals thanks to Connor Bedard’s heroics while the USA dominated Germany 11-1.

“It’s like playing ourselves almost,” said Dylan Guenther. “It’s a bit of a carbon copy. We play in similar leagues, similar style of games. It will be fast, physical. There’s skill on both sides.”

One advantage the Canadians will have is a raucous home crowd. And they may need it. Canada has won just eight of 15 World Juniors contests against the USA on home soil and none since 2014.

“The building is going to be unbelievable,” Logan Stankoven said. “It’s been a couple of years since we played the US so the US/Canada rivalry is something that brings fans to their feet.

“It excites me big time and I can’t wait to get out there.”

No player on Canada’s roster has played the USA before at a World Juniors. But every player knows the history and magnitude behind the series and what a victory will mean.

“The rivalry is so long with [so much] history and we want to beat them so bad and they want to beat us so bad,” Clarke said. “When you have two teams that are that passionate about defeating the other you know you’re going to get a good game out of it.”