Canada rallies to victory versus Americans in World Junior opener

2020 NHL Draft favourite Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic stole the show with a four-point effort on Day 1 of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship to help guide Canada to a 6-4 victory over the United States.

After surrendering a pair of first period tallies while shorthanded, Canada went to work early in the second period as Washington Capitals first-round pick Connor McMichael of the London Knights got the Great White North on the board at the 3:31 mark before captain, Arizona Coyotes rookie, and Soo Greyhounds graduate Barrett Hayton evened the score with a power-play marker of his own just over three minutes later that drew an assist from Lafreniere.

Canada then gained the lead just past the midway mark of the second period when Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote (Tampa Bay Lightning) fired home a quick wrister on the man advantage as Canada then carried the lead into the third period.

Hayton again scored early into the third frame to build Canada’s lead to 5-3 before the Americans pulled within one on a power-play tally by Peterborough Petes forward Nick Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs), marking the second CHL talent to score for the rival squad after Hamilton Bulldogs winger Arthur Kaliyev (Los Angeles Kings) lit the lamp in the opening frame.

The U.S. would then draw even at four goals less than four minutes later before an incredible individual effort by Lafreniere just seven seconds later helped Canada regain the lead. An empty netter by Flint Firebirds captain Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars) which drew Lafreniere’s third assist of the night then sealed the 6-4 victory for Canada. Between the pipes, Canada also received a solid 28-save performance by Guelph Storm netminder Nico Daws.

“It was not easy, both power plays were working and it was just one of those games,” Canada head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights said following the win. “Our guys showed great pride representing Canada and they battled back.”

Canada continues preliminary action Saturday versus Russia.

