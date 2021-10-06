Bulldogs’ Grushnikov signs with Stars

Grushnikov, 18, skated in 29 games during the 2019-20 season for CSKA 2 of the Russian Jr. League. Additionally, during the 2019-20 campaign, he recorded two points (0-2=2) in eight games for CSKA U17 (Russia-Jr. U17), registered one assist (0-1=1) in four games at 2020 Five Nations Tournament and appeared in five games at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Next season, Grushnikov will play for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The blueliner did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Voskresensk, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (48th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

