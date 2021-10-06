MENU
October 6, 2021

Bulldogs’ Grushnikov signs with Stars

Ontario Hockey League

 

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed defenseman Artem Grushnikov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Grushnikov, 18, skated in 29 games during the 2019-20 season for CSKA 2 of the Russian Jr. League. Additionally, during the 2019-20 campaign, he recorded two points (0-2=2) in eight games for CSKA U17 (Russia-Jr. U17), registered one assist (0-1=1) in four games at 2020 Five Nations Tournament and appeared in five games at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Next season, Grushnikov will play for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The blueliner did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Voskresensk, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (48th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

For more information visit nhl.com/stars.

