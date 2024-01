Bulldogs acquire Canadiens prospect Sobolev

The Brantford Bulldogs have acquired Montreal Canadiens prospect Daniil Sobolev from the Niagara IceDogs.

In return, the IceDogs received defenceman Callum Cheynowski and forward Masen Wray.

Sobolev, who Niagara acquired from Windsor in the offseason, tallied 11 points (two goals) from the IceDogs blue line.

In Brantford, he’ll join a roster that features several NHL prospects in Cole Brown (NJ), Nick Lardis (CHI) and Florian Xhekaj (MTL) as well Tomas Hamara (OTT), who the club acquired earlier this season.

Montreal selected Sobolev 142nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.