Boost from the pros: Hayton, Veleno bring invaluable experience

Veteran leadership is a key ingredient in any winning lineup.

For Canada, it comes courtesy of a pair of recent Canadian Hockey League graduates in Arizona Coyotes rookie and Soo Greyhounds alumnus Barrett Hayton as well as Grand Rapids Griffins freshman and former Drummondville Voltigeurs centre Joe Veleno, both of whom will step into the lineup for the Great White North at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It marks a return to the national stage for both players who were a part of last year’s disappointing sixth-place finish on home ice. As Hayton and Veleno look to reverse their fortunes in their second showing at the World Juniors, the two will provide undeniable offensive talent that is overshadowed only by their invaluable experience.

"It's huge for me. Anytime you have the chance to represent your country, you want to take full advantage of that." Following last night's win, @BarrettHayton spoke with the media about representing @HockeyCanada at World Juniors. pic.twitter.com/czZp71yUXI — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 13, 2019

“(Hayton) is a great leader. That’s what you need,” Canada head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights told Joshua Clipperton of the Canadian Press. “We always take a lot of skill, but (with his) leadership in the room, it’ll help a lot.”

Hayton, 19, who sported the captaincy in his final season with the Greyhounds in 2018-19, brings not only leadership but a winning pedigree as part of Hockey Canada’s national program as his resume includes a gold-medal finish at the under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018 in which he impressed with three goals and three assists across five games – finishing one point shy of Veleno for the team lead – en route to the victory.

For Hayton, his offensive attributes were most evident over his three-year career with the Greyhounds that culminated with a 66-point campaign through 39 appearances in 2018-19 as he wrapped up the year with the third-most points per game among Ontario Hockey League scorers.

The Peterborough, Ont., native has continued to flash those talents this season with the Coyotes in a 14-game stretch that saw him need just three outings before lighting the lamp for his first professional goal. On loan to the Canadian squad, Hayton hopes to build on last year’s performance that saw him net four points in five contests. But it’s more than just Hayton’s keen ability to find that back of the net that made the Hockey Canada brass hopeful that he would join the team for this year’s rendition.

“He can play both ways, kill penalties, play power play and play against the top line,” Hunter detailed. “It’ll really strengthen us down the middle.”

Hayton’s addition to the roster came on the heels of another returnee committing to the annual classic with Veleno on loan from his American Hockey League club. Veleno, who in 2015 became only the fifth player in CHL history and first in the QMJHL to be granted exceptional status, is set to return to the national spotlight after putting up a pair of assists in a five-game set a year ago.

UPDATE: The @DetroitRedWings today reassigned defenseman Moritz Seider from the Griffins to Germany’s U20 National Team & center Joe Veleno from the Griffins to Canada’s U20 National Team for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) December 18, 2019

This time, however, Veleno comes with a revamped playing style as the budding talent has honed in on becoming a more complete player, one who has had a modest start to his pro career in putting up 12 points through 29 games in Grand Rapids, an opportunity which has allowed him to round out his game by playing alongside seasoned professionals. Veleno’s focus on being a stronger player away from the puck is something his Hockey Canada coaches hope he can translate to the national stage.

“You can see (Veleno’s) maturity. I think in the fact that he plays in the pros already, he is more mature,” Canada assistant coach and Ottawa 67’s bench boss Andre Tourigny told reporters. “Off the ice, you can see the way he carries himself, he looks like a pro.”

Brimming with veteran know-how, Hayton and Veleno will undoubtedly be key pieces in helping guide a club of budding up-and-comers that counts four first-time draft eligibles among its final roster to an 18th gold-medal finish at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship that begins Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.