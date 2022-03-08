Blazers netminder Ernst named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 6, 2022.

The 18-year-old posted a 3-0-0-0 record this past week along with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage, helping the Blazers claim a share of first place in the Western Conference standings.

The product of Weyburn, Sask. began his week Wednesday, March 2 with a 20-save performance as the Blazers upended the Spokane Chiefs 7-2.

Two nights later, Ernst took his show on the road, turning aside 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vancouver Giants.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder then stopped 25 of 26 shots Saturday, March 5 in a 2-1 home-ice triumph versus the Victoria Royals.

With New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand sidelined, Ernst has appeared in each of the last nine games for Kamloops, posting a 6-2-1-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .911 SV% during that span.

Ernst was originally selected by the Blazers in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 28 career WHL regular season appearances with Kamloops, he holds a 17-8-2-0 record, a 2.83 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ernst and the Kamloops Blazers are scheduled to return to action Friday, March 11 when they play host to the Kelowna Rockets (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).