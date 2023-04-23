MENU
April 23, 2023

Battalion and ICE take 3-2 series leads

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Conor Geekie’s (ARI) first career postseason hat-trick earned him Saturday’s first star as Winnipeg beat Moose Jaw 5-2 to take a 3-2 series lead. Geekie has four goals and 10 points in nine games in the playoffs after he tallied 77 points in the regular season.

Frankie Marrelli had three points (2G, 1A), including the game-winner, to claim the second star as Ottawa stunned Peterborough with a third period comeback in Game 5. Marrelli gave the 67’s a 5-4 lead with 2:08 to play as Ottawa kept their season alive. The 17-year-old d-man has seven points (four goals) during the playoffs.

Pasquale Zito (DET) had a pair of goals to be named the third star as he helped lead North Bay to a Game 5 win over Barrie. Zito’s 13 postseason points are the fourth most among Battalion skaters.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Ottawa vs. (4) Peterborough — Peterborough leads series 3-2
Game 5: 67’s 5-4 Petes

  • Ottawa scored four times in the third period to shock Peterborough as the 67’s forced a Game 6 as they kept their season alive
  • Marrelli had the first goal of the third before he completed the comeback with the game-winner at 17:52. The goal was initially credited to Will Gerrior before it was changed post-game.
  • Logan Morrisson (SEA) scored twice for Ottawa while Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) had a pair of assists
  • Game 6 is April 24 at 7:05pm ET

(2) North Bay vs. (3) Barrie — Battalion lead series 3-2
Game 5: Battalion 7-3 Colts

  • Matvey Petrov (EDM) had three points as North Bay took a 3-2 series lead. Petrov’s 17 points leads all Battalion skaters in the postseason
  • Kyle McDonald (DAL) and Dalyn Wakely each had a goal and an assist for the Battalion
  • Ty Nelson (SEA) had three assists and sits second in scoring among OHL d-men in the postseason. Barrie’s Brandt Clarke (LA) leads the way with 22 points
  • Game 6 is April 24 at 7:30pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (4) Moose Jaw — ICE lead series 3-2
Game 5: ICE 5-2 Warriors

  • In addition to Geekie’s hat-trick, Zack Benson had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg as they took a 3-2 series lead. Matthew Savoie (BUF) had the ICE’s other goal
  • Ben Zloty had an assist to take his postseason total to 14, tied for the WHL playoff lead
  • Daniel Hauser stopped 26 shots in the ICE net
  • Jagger Firkus (SEA) and Brayden Yager had scored for Moose Jaw
  • Game 6 is April 24 at 9pm ET

