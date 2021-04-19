Attack graduate Brady Lyle signs NHL contract with Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 19, that the team has signed defenseman Brady Lyle to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $800,000.

Lyle, 21, has appeared in 19 games for the Providence Bruins in 2020-21, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points with a plus-10 rating. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman is tied for the lead among AHL defenseman in goals.

Lyle skated in six games with Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, the top league in Slovakia, in 2020-21, producing one goal and two assists for three points with a plus-five rating.

Lyle played six seasons in the OHL with the North Bay Battalion (2015-18) and the Owen Sound Attack (2018-2020). In his final season in the OHL in 2019-20, Lyle appeared in 62 games, recording 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points with a plus-25 rating.

The North Bay, Ontario native was signed by Providence as a free agent on April 16, 2020.

