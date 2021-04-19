MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS, ANDROID & ROKU TV
April 19, 2021

Attack graduate Brady Lyle signs NHL contract with Bruins

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 19, that the team has signed defenseman Brady Lyle to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $800,000.

Lyle, 21, has appeared in 19 games for the Providence Bruins in 2020-21, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points with a plus-10 rating. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman is tied for the lead among AHL defenseman in goals.

Lyle skated in six games with Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, the top league in Slovakia, in 2020-21, producing one goal and two assists for three points with a plus-five rating.

Lyle played six seasons in the OHL with the North Bay Battalion (2015-18) and the Owen Sound Attack (2018-2020). In his final season in the OHL in 2019-20, Lyle appeared in 62 games, recording 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points with a plus-25 rating.

The North Bay, Ontario native was signed by Providence as a free agent on April 16, 2020.

For more information visit nhl.com/bruins.

More News
Update: 2021 President Cup Playoffs schedule
3 hours ago
Spitfires' Cuylle signs with Rangers
3 hours ago
WHL announces 2020-21 Season to conclude following Regular Season schedule
3 hours ago
Wheat Kings forward McCartney named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
3 hours ago
From the Point: CHL President Dan MacKenzie
13 hours ago
QMJHL unveils the round-robin tournament schedule
14 hours ago