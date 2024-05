All games of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series will be live on TSN and RDS

TSN will air complete coverage of all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series, while RDS will showcase the entire QMJHL Championship Series

With the remaining six teams set to compete for both their league title and a spot in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce that viewers will be able to catch the entirety of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Championship Series on TSN and RDS.

Starting tomorrow (May 9), TSN will provide complete coverage of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series, while RDS will showcase the entire QMJHL Championship Series – the latter of which also gets started tomorrow (see the full schedule for each Championship Series below). Full coverage of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series will also be available on CHL TV to fans worldwide, while select games will air on NHL Network in the United States.

Each champion from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL will earn a place alongside the host Saginaw Spirit at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow from May 23 – June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan. Every game of this year’s 2024 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2024 Memorial Cup will be available in the United States on NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

2024 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Ed Chynoweth Cup

Moose Jaw Warriors (in search of their first-ever Memorial Cup appearance)

Portland Winterhawks (five Memorial Cup Appearances – 1982, 1983, 1986, 1998 & 2013; two Memorial Cup titles – 1983 & 1998)

In the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, the Moose Jaw Warriors will be looking to secure their first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history, while the Portland Winterhawks will be aiming for their fourth WHL championship title since the franchise arrived in Portland in 1976. Set to play in their first WHL final in 18 years, the Warriors have been on a tear since February 23, having collected 22 wins and just three regulation losses over their last 29 contests. During the postseason, Moose Jaw has been led by WHL Defenceman of the Year and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk (8G-19A in 16 GP), along with Seattle Kraken prospect and the CHL’s regular-season scoring leader Jagger Firkus (12G-15A in 16 GP), who both sit tied for first in the WHL with 27 points during the playoffs. The Warriors have also enjoyed key contributions throughout the postseason from Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager (10G-11A in 16 GP), Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie (8G-12A in 15 GP), and 20-year-old Atley Calvert (6G-9A in 16 GP). Meanwhile, on the other side, the Winterhawks are playing in their first WHL Championship Series in 10 years, thanks in part to the performance of 2023 Detroit Red Wings first-rounder Nate Danielson (5G-16A in 14 GP) who leads the team in scoring. Portland finished the 2023-24 campaign as the highest-scoring team in the CHL, averaging 4.85 goals per game. Their roster features seven NHL prospects including Edmonton Oilers prospect James Stefan (7G-8A in 14 GP), Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth (4G-11A in 14 GP), and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Carter Sotheran (4G-7A in 14 GP). The Winterhawks have also enjoyed strong goaltending from netminder Jan Špunar who figures among the WHL leaders in GAA (2.32) and SV% (.923) during the postseason.

2024 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Schedule

Game 1^ – Friday, May 10 – Moose Jaw at Portland – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN4/5)

Game 2^ – Saturday, May 11 – Moose Jaw at Portland – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN3/4)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, May 14 – Portland at Moose Jaw – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 15 – Portland at Moose Jaw – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 17 – Portland at Moose Jaw – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 19 – Moose Jaw at Portland – Time To Be Confirmed

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 20 – Moose Jaw at Portland – Time To Be Confirmed

* = if necessary

^ = TSN national broadcast

Channel designations are subject to change

TSN channel designations for Game 3-7 to be confirmed

2024 OHL Championship Series

Ross Robertson Cup

London Knights (five Memorial Cup appearances – 2005, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2016; two Memorial Cup titles – 2005 & 2016)

Oshawa Generals (12 Memorial Cup appearances – 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1966, 1983, 1987, 1990, 1997 & 2015; five Memorial Cup titles – 1939, 1940, 1944, 1990 & 2015)

The London Knights are back in the OHL Championship Series for a second straight year, once again vying for a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup. Standing in their way are the Oshawa Generals who will be looking to add to the record 13 OHL Championship titles that they have accrued in club history. London was just one of four teams in the CHL to win 50 games this season and they earned the 2023-24 Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL’s regular season champions. So far through three rounds, the Knights have enjoyed strong performances in the postseason from San Jose Sharks prospect Kasperi Haltunnen (9G-6A in 14 GP), Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan (7G-12A in 14 GP), and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Max McCue (2G-15A in 14 GP). London is also backstopped by last year’s 2023 OHL Playoff MVP, Michael Simpson, who enters the OHL Championship Series with a 2.59 GAA and .911 SV%. Meanwhile, 2023 Colorado Avalanche first-round pick and Generals forward Calum Ritchie (6G-19A in 17 GP) leads all active players remaining in the OHL Playoffs with 25 points through 17 games. His teammate, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Beckett Sennecke (10G-12A in 16 GP), stands behind him with 22 points, while New York Rangers prospect Dylan Roobroeck (10G-11A in 17 GP) ranks fifth among OHL skaters in playoff scoring with 21 points. 2024 OHL Goaltender of the Year Jacob Oster has carried over his excellent play from the regular season into the postseason as the Oshawa netminder ranks second in GAA (2.29) and third in SV% (.923) among OHL goaltenders in the playoffs. The Generals, who will be playing in their first OHL Championship Series since 2015, won 31 of their final 43 games (31-7-4-1) in the regular season to climb out from the bottom of the standings to secure first place in both their division and conference ahead of the playoffs.

2024 OHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1^ – Thursday, May 9 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN3)

Game 2^ – Saturday, May 11 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN3)

Game 3^ – Monday, May 13 – London at Oshawa – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 15 – London at Oshawa – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 17 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 19 – London at Oshawa – Time To Be Confirmed

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 20 – Oshawa at London – Time To Be Confirmed

* = if necessary

^ = TSN national broadcast

Channel designations are subject to change

TSN channel designations for Game 3-7 to be confirmed

2024 QMJHL Championship Series

Gilles-Courteau Trophy

Baie-Comeau Drakkar (in search of their first-ever Memorial Cup appearance)

Drummondville Voltigeurs (three Memorial Cup appearances – 1988, 1991 & 2009)

In the QMJHL, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are in search of both their first Gilles-Courteau Trophy and Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history, while the Drummondville Voltigeurs are looking to earn a second QMJHL Championship title having previously won in 2009. With a franchise-record 53 wins this season, the Drakkar won more games than any club in the CHL and they gave up the fewest amount of goals alongside the Saskatoon Blades, as both clubs allowed just 2.40 goals per game during the 2023-24 campaign. Set to play in their third QMHJL final and their first one since 2014, Baie-Comeau has been led in the playoffs by 2024 NHL Draft prospect Justin Poirier (17G-8A in 13 GP) who has registered a QMJHL-leading 17 goals and 25 points through three rounds. His 17 goals this postseason are the most by a 17-year-old QMJHL skater in 44 years (Dale Hawerchuk – Cornwall Royals – 20 goals in 1980). Right behind Poirier, sitting in second in scoring during the QMJHL playoffs, is New York Islanders prospect Justin Gill (10G-14A in 13 GP) with 24 points, while Latvian defenceman Niks Fenenko (4G-11A in 13 GP) leads all QMJHL defencemen with 15 points. The Drakkar’s goaltending has also been a position of strength through the playoffs as Charles-Édward Gravel ranks first among QMJHL goalies in GAA (1.89) and third in SV% (.924) during the postseason. Conversely, Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer has been excellent for Drummondville. With a QMJHL-best .927 SV% and a solid 2.07 GAA through 15 games, Mercer has played a big part in helping the Voltigeurs ascend to their fifth QMJHL Championship Series in franchise history. Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier (10G-10A in 15 GP) leads all Voltigeurs skaters with 20 points in the playoffs, while Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alexis Gendron (8G-5A in 11 GP) has collected 13 points in 11 playoff games since returning from injury. Averaging 4.5 goals per game, the Voltigeurs were the highest-scoring team in the QMJHL this season. Drummondville was also one of eight teams in the CHL to top the 100-point plateau, having accomplished the feat for only the fourth time in franchise history and for the first time since 2019.

2024 QMJHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1# – Thursday, May 9 – Drummondville at Baie-Comeau – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS2 & TSN2)

Game 2# – Friday, May 10 – Drummondville at Baie-Comeau – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS & TSN5)

Game 3# – Monday, May 13 – Baie-Comeau at Drummondville – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS)

Game 4# – Tuesday, May 14 – Baie-Comeau at Drummondville – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS)

Game 5*# – Thursday, May 16 – Drummondville at Baie-Comeau – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS)

Game 6*# – Saturday, May 18 – Baie-Comeau at Drummondville – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS)

Game 7*# – Tuesday, May 21 – Drummondville at Baie-Comeau – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on RDS)

* = if necessary

# = RDS & TSN national broadcast

Channel designations are subject to change

TSN channel designations for Game 3-7 to be confirmed