77 CHL prospects invited to Hockey Canada’s Under-17 Development Camp

Hockey Canada has invited 77 Canadian Hockey League players to participate in Canada’s national under-17 development camp, set to take place July 10-16 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

For the duration of the week-long camp, the players will be split into five teams for on- and off-ice training, fitness testing, practices, intrasquad games and classroom sessions.

Alan Millar, director of player personnel for Hockey Canada, led the player selection process, with assistance from U17 head scout Byron Bonora and regional scouts Rob Simpson (Ontario), Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic) and Darrell Woodley (Ontario), as well as Member representatives.

“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Millar. “We look forward to enhancing these young players’ ongoing development during this camp and starting the process of building our three national U17 teams for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge this fall.”

Following the camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the early portion of the 2022-23 season before 66 are named to one of three Canadian national teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White – that will compete at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scheduled for Nov.5-12 in Langley and Delta, B.C.

So far, 77 of the 100 players have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, including 40 from the Ontario Hockey League and 37 from the Western Hockey League, while the remaining 23 are prospects for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft, to be held July 4-5.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the Program of Excellence, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

77 CHL prospects invited to Hockey Canada’s Under-17 Development Camp

Goaltenders

Luke Brunen (Portland)

David Egorov (Hamilton)

Carter George (Owen Sound)

Jacob Gibbons (Erie)

Ryerson Leenders (Mississauga)

Ethan McCallum (Medicine Hat)

Landon Miller (Soo)

Chase Wutzke (Red Deer)

Defencemen

David Bedkowski (Oshawa)

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops)

Tyson Buczkowski (Prince George)

Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor)

Ben Danford (Oshawa)

Hyde Davidson (Seattle)

Sam Dickinson (Niagara)

Tristen Doyle (Lethbridge)

Charlie Elick (Brandon)

Josh Fluker (Swift Current)

Gabriel Guilbault (Kelowna)

Marek Howell (Moose Jaw)

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa)

Keith McInnis (Red Deer)

William McIsaac (Spokane)

Henry Mews (Ottawa)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw)

Colton Roberts (Vancouver)

Braedyn Rogers (Owen Sound)

Nathan Schaap (Flint)

Tarin Smith (Everett)

Jonas Woo (Winnipeg)

Forwards

Nathan Aspinall (Flint)

Jacob Battaglia (Kingston)

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie)

Christopher Brown (Soo)

Diego Buttazzoni (Medicine Hat)

Clarke Caswell (Swift Current)

Berkly Catton (Spokane)

Macklin Celebrini (Seattle)

Ben Cormier (Owen Sound)

Gabriel Frasca (Kingston)

Gavin Garland (Tri-City)

Jordan Gavin (Tri-City)

Hiroki Gojsic (Victoria)

Liam Greentree (Windsor)

Caleb Hadland (Brandon)

Michael Hage (Kitchener)

Kevin He (Niagara)

Gavin Hodnett (Edmonton)

Tij Iginla (Seattle)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer)

Lucas Karmiris (Mississauga)

Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat)

Carter Lowe (Barrie)

Jett Luchanko (Guelph)

Miguel Marques (Lethbridge)

Porter Martone (Sarnia)

Roger McQueen (Brandon)

Michael Misa (Saginaw)

Tomas Mrsic (Medicine Hat)

Sam O’Reilly (London)

Cole Peardon (Prince Albert)

Kaden Pitre (Flint)

Ethan Procyszyn (North Bay)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert)

Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)

Malcolm Spence (Erie)

Bode Stewart (Saginaw)

Antonio Tersigni (Owen Sound)

Luca Testa (London)

Jack Van Volsen (Peterborough)

Marek Vanacker (Hamilton)

Jaxsin Vaughan (Regina)

Nathan Villeneuve (Sudbury)

Kieron Walton (Sudbury)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary)

Trae Wilke (Lethbridge)