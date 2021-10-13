MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 13, 2021

67’s’ Matier signs with Predators

Ontario Hockey League

 

Nashville, Tenn. (October 11, 2021) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has signed defenseman Jack Matier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Matier, 18 (4/8/03), was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft in July. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner attended the team’s development camp in August and took part in the 2021 NHL Prospect Showcase; he also skated in one preseason game for the Predators, suiting up on Sept. 26 at Florida.

Matier, who will skate for the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL in 2021-22, did not play in 2020-21 due to the OHL canceling its season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native’s lone game action last season came in April’s 2021 World U-18 Championship, where he tallied one assist in seven games, helping Canada capture the gold medal. In 2019-20, his rookie OHL season, he posted nine points (9a) and a +11 rating, and his 56 games played were the fourth-most among Ottawa defensemen. Matier’s father, Mark, won two OHL titles and a Memorial Cup during a three-year tenure with Sault Ste. Marie from 1990-93.

For more information visit nhl.com/predators.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 week ago
OHL Saves of the Week: Oct. 12, 2021
52 mins ago
Vaughn Saves of the Week | 2021-2022 (Week 2)
53 mins ago
OHL Milestone Moments: Oct. 12, 2021
53 mins ago
Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 2
53 mins ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | Xavier Parent (October 11, 2021)
53 mins ago
Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week
54 mins ago