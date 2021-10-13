67’s’ Matier signs with Predators

Matier, 18 (4/8/03), was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft in July. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner attended the team’s development camp in August and took part in the 2021 NHL Prospect Showcase; he also skated in one preseason game for the Predators, suiting up on Sept. 26 at Florida.

Matier, who will skate for the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL in 2021-22, did not play in 2020-21 due to the OHL canceling its season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native’s lone game action last season came in April’s 2021 World U-18 Championship, where he tallied one assist in seven games, helping Canada capture the gold medal. In 2019-20, his rookie OHL season, he posted nine points (9a) and a +11 rating, and his 56 games played were the fourth-most among Ottawa defensemen. Matier’s father, Mark, won two OHL titles and a Memorial Cup during a three-year tenure with Sault Ste. Marie from 1990-93.

