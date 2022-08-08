64 CHL players to compete at 2022 World Juniors

A total of 64 Canadian Hockey League players are set to represent their home countries in the 2022 World Juniors taking place Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.

In all (the CHL is represented by at least one player on all 10 competing countries (headlined by 23 players with Canada. The list then includes 12 with Czechia (seven each with Slovakia and Switzerland (five with Latvia (four with Germany (two each with Sweden and the United States (and one each with Austria and Finland.

Additionally (42 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player (with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan (Edmonton Oil Kings (Everett Silvertips (Halifax Mooseheads (Saint John Sea Dogs (and Vancouver Giants best represented with three players each.

The 64 players count 24 from the Western Hockey League (21 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (and 19 from the Ontario Hockey League.

Austria (1)

Senna Peeters (Halifax/QMJHL)

Canada (23)

Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

Brett Brochu (London/OHL)

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton/WHL)

Will Cuylle (Windsor/OHL)

Ethan Del Mastro (Mississauga/OHL)

Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax/QMJHL)

William Dufour (Saint John/QMJHL)

Tyson Foerster (Barrie/OHL)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops/WHL)

Nathan Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

Ridly Greig (Brandon/WHL)

Riley Kidney (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg/WHL)

Mason McTavish (Hamilton/OHL)

Ryan O’Rourke (Soo/OHL)

Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL)

Brennan Othmann (Flint/OHL)

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Ronan Seeley (Everett/WHL)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops/WHL)

Jack Thompson (Soo/OHL)

Olen Zellweger (Everett/WHL)

Czechia (12)

Jan Bednar (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Pavel Cajan (Kitchener/OHL)

Michal Gut (Everett/WHL)

Ivan Ivan (Cape Breton/QMJHL)

Adam Mechura (Tri-City/WHL)

Jan Mysak (Hamilton/OHL)

Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Matyas Sapovaliv (Saginaw/OHL)

David Spacek (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City/WHL)

Stanislav Svozil (Regina/WHL)

Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna/WHL)

Finland (1)

Leevi Merilainen (Kingston/OHL)

Germany (4)

Ryan Del Monte (Barrie/OHL)

Hakon Hanelt (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Luca Hauf (Edmonton/WHL)

Yannick Proske (Spokane/WHL)

Latvia (5)

Harijs Brants, Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Niks Fenenko (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Bogdans Hodass (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Anri Ravinskis (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia/OHL)

Slovakia (7)

Jakub Demek (Edmonton/WHL)

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver/WHL)

Matej Kaslik (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)

Viliam Kmec (Prince George/WHL)

Oleksiy Myklukha (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound/OHL)

Peter Repcik (Cape Breton/QMJHL)

Sweden (2)

Fabian Lysell (Vancouver/WHL)

Oskar Olausson (Oshawa/OHL)

Switzerland (7)

Attilio Biasca (Halifax/QMJHL)

Vincent Despont (Saint John/QMJHL)

Rodwin Dionicio (Niagara/OHL)

Noah Patenaude (Saint John/QMJHL)

Maximilian Streule (Winnipeg/WHL)

Jonas Taibel (Moncton/QMJHL)

Brian Zanetti (Peterborough/OHL)

United States (2)

Andrew Oke (Saginaw/OHL)

Sasha Pastujov (Guelph/OHL)