Employment Opportunity – Manager, Partnerships

The Canadian Hockey League is requesting applications for the position of Manager, Partnerships.

DEPARTMENT: Partnerships



POSITION: Manager, Partnerships



REPORTS TO: Director, Partnerships



LOCATION: Greater Toronto Area, Ontario, Canada

TYPE: Permanent – Full Time (Remote)

START: September 2022



ABOUT THE CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: The Canadian Hockey League (“CHL”) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and 8 American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. Annually, more than 9 million fans attend CHL games in the regular season, playoffs and at national events. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

SUMMARY: The CHL is pleased to announce the opportunity for a Manager of Partnerships. The Manager of Partnerships is primarily responsible for managing the relationship and marketing activations for the CHL’s corporate partners, as assigned, as well as supporting the Partnerships team with special projects. This individual will work as part of an integrated team to fulfill all aspects of their clients’ sponsorship portfolio. This individual will provide superior client service to help partners generate powerful marketing programs at a local, regional and national level. This role will be performed remotely, however, the successful candidate must be available to attend scheduled “in-person” meetings and required organizational, departmental or team activities as needed.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage all assigned partner relationships; execution of all contract deliverables, including but not limited to: season-long programs, game-day assets, broadcast assets, digital assets, media & programming.

Manage partner budgets and supplier/vendor relationships.

Responsible for individual and team projects supporting the department’s marketing and servicing execution plans.

Develop specific client service plans for each assigned corporate partner account; develop strategic marketing initiatives that support and enhance partner business objectives.

Develop and customize post-event and year-end summaries for CHL partners.

Work with other departments to maximize cross-selling opportunities, develop new and existing properties and share new ideas.

Attend weekly meetings to review corporate partner fulfillment status, opportunities, new programs and department goals and objectives.

Assist with game operations, event management, and hospitality for league and special events.

Assist with special projects related to corporate partnerships and special events.

Other duties as assigned by the Director of Partnerships.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Post-secondary degree / diploma in business administration, marketing, communications, sports management or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum of 3 years experience in the sports industry, preferably in the areas of client servicing or marketing.

Candidates with prior sponsorship fulfillment or marketing-related experience will be strongly considered.

JOB SPECIFIC SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Strong understanding of marketing concepts, corporate sponsorship and client service

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills in both English and French

Must be well organized and demonstrate an ability to manage multiple projects with minimal supervision

Ability to build and foster strong working relationships

Ability to work well independently, as well as, in a team environment

Ability to work in a fast paced work environment with multiple priorities

Successful candidate will possess a high proficiency with Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS:

Ability to work some nights, weekends and holidays as needed

May be required to travel for special events

Familiarity with graphic design / Illustrator considered an asset

APPLY:

Qualified candidates should send their cover letter and resume by no later than Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET via email to partnerships@chl.ca. Applications will only be accepted via email unless an accommodation is required.

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.