61 CHL players set to compete at 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that a total 61 CHL players (see complete list of players below) will represent their home countries at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship which begins today (December 26) in Gothenburg, Sweden, and runs through to January 5.

The 61 CHL players include a representative from nine of the tournament’s 10 participating countries, highlighted by Canada who lead the way with 21 CHL players, which includes the recent additions of forward Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm / OHL), defenceman Jorian Donovan (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) and defenceman Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion / OHL) to the roster. Canada is then followed by Czechia who have 12 CHL players, while Slovakia counts 8 skaters from the CHL.

Of the 61 CHL players, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) leads the way with 23 players competing in the tournament, followed by the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) who both have 19 players participating in the 2024 World Juniors.

40 of the CHL’s 60 clubs are represented in the event with the Wenatchee Wild of the WHL, London Knights of the OHL and the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL leading the way with three players each.

Last year, 52 CHL players competed in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship begins today with four games on Boxing Day, starting with Slovakia vs. Czechia at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT, followed by Canada taking on Finland at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Over the course of the tournament, TSN and RDS – the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada – will provide extensive coverage of the event, broadcasting all 31 tournament games. TSN Radio will also provide comprehensive tournament coverage.

Canada (21)

G – Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

G – Mathis Rousseau (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

G – Samuel St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

D – Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

D – Jorian Donovan (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

D – Jake Furlong (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

D – Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

D – Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

D – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

D – Noah Warren (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL)

F – Owen Allard (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

F – Owen Beck (Peterborough Petes / OHL)

F – Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

F – Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

F – Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

F – Conor Geekie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

F – Fraser Minten (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

F – Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm / OHL)

F – Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

F – Matthew Savoie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

F – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Czechia (12)

G – Jakub Vondras (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

D – Marek Alscher (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

D – Tomas Cibulka (Val-d’Or Foreurs / QMJHL)

D – Tomáš Hamara (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

D – Matteo Koci (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

F – Ondrej Becher (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

F – Jakub Hujer (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

F – Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

F – Dominik Rymon (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

F – Eduard Šalé (Barrie Colts / OHL)

F – Robin Sapousek (Victoria Royals / WHL)

F – Matyas Sapovaliv (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Finland (3)

D – Arttu Kärki (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

F – Kasper Halttunen (London Knights / OHL)

F – Rasmus Kumpulainen (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

Germany (3)

D – Norwin Panocha (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

F – Luca Hauf (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

F – Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

Latvia (6)

G – Aksels Ozols (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

D – Peteris Bulans (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

D – Niks Fenenko (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

F – Rodzers Bukarts (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

F – Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

F – Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Norway (2)

F – Casper Haugen Evensen (Victoria Royals / WHL)

F – Sander Wold (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL)

Slovakia (8)

D – Viliam Kmec (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

F – Frantisek Dej (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

F – Dalibor Dvorský (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

F – Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

F – Filip Mešár (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

F – Martin Misiak (Erie Otters / OHL)

F – Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

F – Peter Repcik (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Switzerland (4)

G – Ewan Huet (Regina Pats / WHL)

D – Rodwin Dionicio (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

F – Leo Braillard (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

F – Miles Müller (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

United States (2)

G – Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts / OHL)

F – Gavin Hayes (Flint Firebirds / OHL)