39 CHL players invited to Canada’s virtual National Junior Team Summer Development Camp

CALGARY, Alta. – Hockey Canada has announced a roster of 41 players including 39 Canadian Hockey League talents invited to its virtual National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp, set for July 27-31, as well as the assistant coaches that will work behind the Team Canada bench at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Five goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 26 forwards will attend the five-day virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. The roster includes seven players who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors (Byfield, Byram, Cozens, Drysdale, Lafreniere, McMichael, Mercer). Of the 41 players, 16 were selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, 22 will hope to have their name called at the 2020 draft, two are eligible in 2021 and one is eligible in 2022.

In addition, Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants) and Mitch Love (Saskatoon Blades) have been named assistant coaches, working alongside Program of Excellence management group lead Alan Millar (Moose Jaw Warriors) and head coach André Tourigny (Ottawa 67’s), who were announced earlier this year.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada. “We are also pleased to have Michael and Mitch round out the coaching staff, as their Canadian Hockey League and international experience will compliment André’s leadership while we work towards defending our gold medal on home ice.”

Dyck recently completed his second season as head coach of the Giants. He previously served as head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2005-09), was an assistant with the Medicine Hat Tigers (1996-97), Lethbridge (1997-2002), the Giants (2002-05) and Kootenay ICE (2013-14), and coached the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL) to a bronze medal at the 2018 TELUS Cup, Canada’s U18 Club Championship. Dyck was head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading the team to a silver medal. He was also head coach of Team Pacific at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2010 and 2012, won a silver medal with Canada at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games, and coached Alberta to silver at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

Love returns to Canada’s National Junior Team for the second-consecutive year after winning a gold medal as an assistant coach at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was named head coach of the Blades in May 2017 after eight seasons (2009-17) as an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips. In 2018, Love won a gold medal as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also won gold as an assistant with Team Canada White at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and was an assistant with Team Canada Red in 2016.

39 CHL players invited to Canadian World Junior Summer Development Camp:

Goaltenders:

Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)

Tristan Lennox (Saginaw Spirit)

Defencemen:

Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds)

Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Forwards:

Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs)

Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs)

Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts)

Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)

Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic)*

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit)

Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)

Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)

Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)

Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers)

* invited but not required to attend

The support staff that will work with Canada’s National Junior Team at summer camp and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship includes:

Goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera (Calgary Hitmen)

Video & analytics manager Tyler Dietrich

Equipment managers Chris Hamilton (Ottawa 67’s) and Brian St-Louis (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Therapists Brian Cheeseman (Edmonton Oil Kings) and Kevin Elliott (Charlottetown Islanders)

Sport performance manager Adam Douglas

Team physician Dr. Barry Wiens (Red Deer Rebels)

Mental performance consultant Ryan Hamilton

National teams manager Ben Shutron

National teams coordinator Brennan Baxandall

Security liaison Bob Martin (London Knights)

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship returns to Canadian ice this December, with Edmonton and Red Deer set to co-host the annual holiday tradition. Games will be played at Rogers Place, the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, and at the Westerner Park Centrium, home of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.

For more information on Hockey Canada or Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Twitter.com/HC_WJC.