255 CHL graduates to compete in 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

A total of 255 Canadian Hockey League graduates are set to compete in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The total counts 115 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 75 from the Western Hockey League and 65 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 59 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduated player, headlined by the Soo Greyhounds with 15 players and followed by the London Knights with 14, the Portland Winterhawks with nine, and the Erie Otters and Saint John Sea Dogs each with eight.

Counting active Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning lead all NHL clubs with 24 CHL graduates, followed by the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs each with 20.

Among the participants includes Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid who currently leads the NHL in scoring with 104 points counting 33 goals and 71 assists across 55 appearances. The former CHL Player of the Year stands more than 20 points ahead of the next highest scorer and is poised to collect his third Art Ross Trophy as the league’s most prolific point producer.

Boston Bruins [18]

Patrice Bergeron (Acadie-Bathurst), Callum Booth (Saint John), Brandon Carlo (Tri-City), Charlie Coyle (Saint John), Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer), Jaroslav Halak (Lewiston), Taylor Hall (Windsor), David Krejci (Gatineau), Jeremy Lauzon (Rouyn-Noranda), Curtis Lazar (Edmonton), Brad Marchand (Halifax), Greg McKegg (London), John Moore (Kitchener), Nick Ritchie (Soo), Zach Senyshyn (Soo), Jack Studnicka (Niagara), Jarred Tinordi (London), Jakub Zboril (Saint John)

Carolina Hurricanes [17]

Jake Bean (Tri-City), Warren Foegele (Erie), Morgan Geekie (Tri-City), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara), Joey Keane (London), Steven Lorentz (Peterborough), Jordan Martinook (Vancouver), Brock McGinn (Guelph), Roland McKeown (Kingston), Petr Mrazek (Ottawa), Alex Nedeljkovic (Niagara), Nino Niederreiter (Portland), Cedric Paquette (Blainville-Boisbriand), James Reimer (Red Deer), Jordan Staal (Peterborough), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth)

Colorado Avalanche [15]

Andre Burakovsky (Erie), Kyle Burroughs (Medicine Hat), Bowen Byram (Vancouver), Matt Calvert (Brandon), Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops), Samuel Girard (Shawinigan), Ryan Graves (Quebec), Philipp Grubauer (Kingston), Nazem Kadri (London), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener), Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax), Keaton Middleton (Saginaw), Liam O’Brien (Rouyn-Noranda), Brandon Saad (Saginaw), Conor Timmins (Soo)

Edmonton Oilers [19]

Tyson Barrie (Kelowna), Ethan Bear (Seattle), Evan Bouchard (London), Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna), Tyler Ennis (Medicine Hat), Caleb Jones (Portland), Dominik Kahun (Sudbury), Zack Kassian (Windsor), Jujhar Khaira (Everett), Slater Koekkoek (Windsor), Dmitry Kulikov (Drummondville), Connor McDavid (Erie), Ryan McLeod (Saginaw), James Neal (Plymouth), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer), Darnell Nurse (Soo), Kris Russell (Medicine Hat), Mike Smith (Sudbury), Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane)

Florida Panthers [17]

Sam Bennett (Kingston), Kevin Connauton (Vancouver), Chris Driedger (Calgary), Anthony Duclair (Quebec), Aaron Ekblad (Barrie), Radko Gudas (Everett), Aleksi Heponiemi (Swift Current), Jonathan Huberdeau (Saint John), Noah Juulson (Everett), Juho Lammikko (Kingston), Mason Marchment (Mississauga), Samuel Montembeault (Blainville-Boisbriand), Cole Schwindt (Mississauga), Owen Tippett (Saginaw), Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara), MacKenzie Weegar (Halifax), Keith Yandle (Moncton)

Minnesota Wild [7]

Joseph Cramarossa (Belleville), Matt Dumba (Portland), Marcus Foligno (Sudbury), Ryan Hartman (Plymouth), Dakota Mermis (Oshawa), Victor Rask (Calgary), Jared Spurgeon (Spokane)

Montreal Canadiens [18]

Jake Allen (Drummondville), Josh Anderson (London), Alex Belzile (Rimouski), Paul Byron (Gatineau), Ben Chiarot (Saginaw), Phillip Danault (Moncton), Jonathan Drouin (Halifax), Joel Edmundson (Kamloops), Michael Frolik (Rimouski), Brendan Gallagher (Vancouver), Brett Kulak (Vancouver), Xavier Ouellet (Blainville-Boisbriand), Corey Perry (London), Carey Price (Tri-City), Eric Staal (Peterborough), Nick Suzuki (Guelph), Tyler Toffoli (Ottawa), Shea Weber (Kelowna)

Nashville Predators [15]

Alexandre Carrier (Gatineau), Nick Cousins (Soo), Matt Duchene (Brampton), Ryan Ellis (Windsor), Erik Gudbranson (Kingston), Ben Harpur (Barrie), Tanner Jeannot (Moose Jaw), Ryan Johansen (Portland), Tyler Lewington (Medicine Hat), Michael McCarron (Oshawa), Mathieu Olivier (Sherbrooke), Brad Richardson (Owen Sound), Luca Sbisa (Portland), Colton Sissons (Kelowna), Yakov Trenin (Gatineau)

New York Islanders [20]

Mathew Barzal (Seattle), Josh Bailey (Windsor), Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan), Kieffer Bellows (Portland), Samuel Bolduc (Sherbrooke), Casey Cizikas (Mississauga), Braydon Coburn (Portland), Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa), Michael Dal Colle (Kingston), Noah Dobson (Rouyn-Noranda), Jordan Eberle (Regina), Thomas Hickey (Seattle), Ross Johnston (Charlottetown), Andrew Ladd (Calgary), Matt Martin (Sarnia), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Chicoutimi), Adam Pelech (Erie), Ryan Pulock (Brandon), Dmytro Timashov (Shawinigan), Bode Wilde (Saginaw)

Pittsburgh Penguins [11]

Jeff Carter (Soo), Cody Ceci (Owen Sound), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski), Alex D’Orio (Baie-Comeau), Frederick Gaudreau (Drummondville), Tristan Jarry (Edmonton), Maxime Lagace (Sherbrooke), Kris Letang (Val-d’Or), Jared McCann (Soo), Colton Sceviour (Lethbridge), Yannick Weber (Kitchener)

St. Louis Blues [13]

Ivan Barbashev (Moncton), Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound), Sammy Blais (Charlottetown), Robert Bortuzzo (Kitchener), Kyle Clifford (Barrie), Vince Dunn (Niagara), Mike Hoffman (Saint John), Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia), Ryan O’Reilly (Erie), David Perron (Lewiston), Marco Scandella (Val-d’Or), Brayden Schenn (Saskatoon), Robert Thomas (Hamilton)

Tampa Bay Lightning [24]

Alex Barre-Boulet (Blainville-Boisbriand), Erik Cernak (Erie), Anthony Cirelli (Erie), Cal Foote (Kelowna), Christopher Gibson (Chicoutimi), Barclay Goodrow (North Bay), Yanni Gourde (Victoriaville), Tyler Johnson (Spokane), Mathieu Joseph (Saint John), Boris Katchouk (Soo), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda), Patrick Maroon (London), Spencer Martin (Mississauga), Ondrej Palat (Drummondville), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw), Taylor Raddysh (Soo), David Savard (Moncton), Luke Schenn (Kelowna), Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor), Gemel Smith (London), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia), Mitchell Stephens (London), Ben Thomas (Vancouver), Daniel Walcott (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Toronto Maple Leafs [20]

Zach Bogosian (Peterborough), T.J. Brodie (Barrie), Adam Brooks (Regina), Jack Campbell (Soo), Travis Dermott (Erie), Nick Foligno (Sudbury), Alex Galchenyuk (Sarnia), Michael Hutchinson (London), Mitch Marner (London), Jake Muzzin (Soo), Stefan Noesen (Plymouth), Nicolas Petan (Portland), Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw), Nick Robertson (Peterborough), Scott Sabourin (Oshawa), Rasmus Sandin (Soo), Wayne Simmonds (Soo), Jason Spezza (Belleville), John Tavares (London), Joe Thornton (Soo)

Vegas Golden Knights [18]

William Carrier (Drummondville), Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City), Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton), Cody Glass (Portland), Nicolas Hague (Mississauga), Nick Holden (Chilliwack), Tomas Jurco (Saint John), Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg), Keegan Kolesar (Seattle), Robin Lehner (Soo), Jonathan Marchessault (Quebec), Brayden McNabb (Kootenay), Alex Pietrangelo (Barrie), Ryan Reaves (Brandon), Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi), Chandler Stephenson (Regina), Mark Stone (Brandon), Shea Theodore (Seattle)

Washington Capitals [10]

Craig Anderson (Guelph), John Carlson (London), Zdeno Chara (Prince George), Brenden Dillon (Seattle), Philippe Maillet (Victoriaville), Anthony Mantha (Val-d’Or), Garrett Pilon (Everett), Michael Sgarbossa (Sudbury), Daniel Sprong (Charlottetown), Tom Wilson (Plymouth)

Winnipeg Jets [13]

Nathan Beaulieu (Saint John), Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton), Dylan DeMelo (Mississauga), Pierre-Luc Dubois (Blainville-Boisbriand), Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax), Jansen Harkins (Prince George), Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound), Adam Lowry (Swift Current), Josh Morrissey (Kelowna), Mathieu Perreault (Acadie-Bathurst), Mark Scheifele (Barrie), Logan Stanley (Kitchener), Nate Thompson (Seattle)