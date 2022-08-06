22 CHLers claim gold at 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Twenty-two CHL players have won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after Canada beat Sweden 4-1 in Saturday’s final in Red Deer.

Tanner Howe (REG), Ethan Gauthier (SHE), Calum Ritchie (OSH) and Brayden Yager (MJ) all scored for the hosts while Scott Ratzlaff (SEA) stopped 25 shots.

“It feels amazing,” said Ratzlaff. “I’m just so excited to win this tournament.”

Gauthier’s six goals led the tournament while Ritchie’s 10 points were the most in the competition. Canada’s captain, Cam Allen (GUE), led all d-men in scoring with one goal and six assists. Every Canadian skater registered at least one point besides Oliver Bonk (LDN).

Ratzlaff went a perfect 4-0-0 with a .976 save percentage and a 0.50 GAA. The Thunderbirds goaltender recorded two shutouts and stopped 83 of the 85 shots he faced in the tournament.

Canada outscored opponents 34-3 en route to gold. They cruised through the round-robin after wins over Switzerland (14-0), Slovakia (9-1) and Sweden (3-0) before they beat Finland 4-1 in the semi-final. The team’s penalty kill was perfect all tournament long as they killed off all 24 shorthanded opportunities, and scored three shorthanded goals in the process, while the power play went 8-for-17.

It is the 23rd time Canada has claimed gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the first since 2018.

Meanwhile, Quentin Musty (SBY) and Carey Terrance (ER) helped the USA to a fifth-place finish while Czechia’s Adam Zidlicky (KIT) lost to Finland in the bronze medal game.

22 CHL players win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup:

Goaltenders:

Carson Bjarnason (Brandon/WHL)

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle/WHL)

Jackson Unger (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Defencemen:

Cameron Allen (Guelph/OHL)

Oliver Bonk (London/OHL)

Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL)

Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon/WHL)

Caden Price (Kelowna/WHL)

Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

Saige Weinstein (Spokane/WHL)

Forwards:

Denver Barkey (London/OHL)

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)

Zachary Benson (Winnipeg/WHL)

Mathieu Cataford (Halifax/QMJHL)

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)

Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Riley Heidt (Prince George/WHL)

Tanner Howe (Regina/WHL)

Kalen Lind (Red Deer/WHL)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener/OHL)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw/WHL)