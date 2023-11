21 CHL players win gold with Canada White at 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Last night, at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL) scored the game-winner 9:18 into overtime as Canada White edged the United States 2-1 to secure Canada’s first gold medal at the World U17 Hockey Challenge since 2015.

Goaltender Jack Ivankovic (Mississauga Steelheads / OHL) was named Player of the Game for Canada White, as he turned aside 34-of-35 shots in the gold medal game. Ivankovic finished the tournament with a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%, the latter of which ranked first among all goalies at the World U17.

With seven goals and 10 points in eight games, forward Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) led Canada White in both of those categories. His seven goals were tied for the most of any skater at the 2023 World U17 tournament, while his 10 points placed him in a tie for second — they were just two points shy of tournament-leader Will Moore from the United States.

In total, there were 21 CHL players who were a part of the gold medal-winning Canada White squad (complete list here). The team was also led by head coach John Dean (Soo Greyhounds / OHL) in addition to Éric Bouchard (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL) and Brennan Sonne (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) who served as assistant coaches.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) tallied the winner in overtime as Canada Red edged Finland 5-4 to secure fifth place at the World U17 Hockey Challenge. Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) and Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL) each finished the tournament with eight points in seven games, making them the leading scorers of the World U17 event for Canada Red.

In total, there were 21 CHL players who were a part of the Canada Red squad (complete list here). The head coach for the team was Carl Mallette (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL), while the assistant coaches were Matt Anholt (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) and Norm Milley (Ottawa 67’s / OHL).

Following the gold medal game, the tournament all-star team was announced. Guité of Canada White and McKenna from Canada Red were among the forwards selected. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) from Canada White was one of the top defencemen, while Ivankovic of Canada White claimed the top goaltender.

(PHOTO CREDIT: James Broek / Hockey Canada)