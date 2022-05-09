21 CHL graduates to represent Canada at 2022 IIHF World Championship

Hockey Canada has named 21 Canadian Hockey League graduates to Canada’s National Men’s Team for the 2022 IIHF World Championship, May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.

The 21 players who will look to defend Canada’s 2021 gold medal were selected by general manager Shane Doan, assistant general manager Rick Nash, and Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, with assistance from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer. Head coach Claude Julien, as well as assistant coaches D.J. Smith and André Tourigny also provided input.

The roster includes five players who have previously suited up for Canada’s National Men’s Team at the IIHF World Championship (Barzal, Chabot, Comtois, Dubois, Severson), including one player who won gold in 2021 (Comtois), and 11 players who have previously played at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Anderson, Batherson, Barzal, Chabot, Comtois, Cozens, Dubois, Johnson, Mercer, Roy, Sanheim). The roster also includes three players who recently represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games (Johnson, O’Dell, Tomkins).

“We are thrilled to unveil the (24) players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Finland and take on the challenge of defending last year’s gold medal,” said Doan. “Our roster combines veteran experience and young talent, along with a number of players who have previously played for Canada on the international stage and some who will have their first opportunity to represent our country. We know the entire group is excited for this opportunity, and we look forward to gathering in Finland and competing for another gold medal.”

Morgan Ellis (Shawinigan 2012) and Ben Street, who also played at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, will join Canada’s National Men’s Team for its lone pre-tournament game against the United States on May 11.

In addition, Nolan Baumgartner has been named an assistant coach, and will support the coaching staff as the eye in the sky.

Baumgartner most recently served as head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship, and was an assistant coach with Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and was an assistant coach in the American Hockey League for five seasons with the Chicago Wolves (2012-13) and Utica Comets (2013-17). As a player, Baumgartner had a 16-year professional career in the NHL and AHL, amassing 390 points in 878 career AHL games. He also won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995, and won gold medals with Canada’s National Junior Team at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1995 and 1996, serving as captain in his second year.

Canada will open the 2022 IIHF World Championship against Germany on May 13 at 1:20 p.m. ET/10:20 a.m. PT. It will also take on Italy, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Denmark and France in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 29.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 64 and 33 games, respectively; check local listings for details.

Since 1931, Canada has won the world championship 27 times. It has also collected 15 silver medals and seven bronze.

Forwards

Josh Anderson, London 2014

Mathew Barzal, Seattle 2017

Drake Batherson, Blainville-Boisbriand 2018

Max Comtois, Drummondville 2019

Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge 2020

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blainville-Boisbriand 2017

Morgan Geekie, Tri-City 2018

Noah Gregor, Prince Albert 2019

Adam Lowry, Swift Current 2013

Dawson Mercer, Chicoutimi 2021

Eric O’Dell, Sudbury 2011

Nicolas Roy, Chicoutimi 2017

Cole Sillinger, Medicine Hat 2020

Defencemen

Thomas Chabot, Saint John 2017

Ryan Graves, Quebec 2015

Nick Holden, Chilliwack 2008

Dysin Mayo, Edmonton 2016

Travis Sanheim, Calgary 2016

Damon Severson, Kelowna 2014

Goaltenders

Chris Driedger, Calgary 2014

Logan Thompson, Brandon 2018