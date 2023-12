GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 26: Dalibor Dvorsky #15 of Slovakia skates against Czechia in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Frolundaborg on December 26, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors: Non-Canadian players to watch

Once again the biggest question asked ahead of the World Juniors is ‘who can beat Canada?’

For nine other nations, the hope is that it’s them.

After Canada claimed a second straight gold medal at the 2023 tournament in Halifax and Moncton, the target sits squarely on their back.

As recent history suggests, Czechia, Finland, Sweden and the USA will be the biggest threats; in fact, coupled with Canada, one of those nations has won the last 12 events.

The 2023 tournament saw Czechia make a run to the final where they erased a 2-0 third period deficit but succumbed in overtime as Dylan Guenther (ARI) score the winner. Nonetheless, their second place finish was their first World Juniors medal since they claimed bronze in 2005.

The Americans collected its seventh bronze medal after a wild 8-7 overtime win over Sweden. Finland, who suffered overtime heartbreak against Canada in the 2022 final, were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

While Canada is loaded with CHL talent — 21 players were recently selected — internationally, there is no shortage of quality players on display.

Czechia are strongly represented with 12 CHL players selected while eight CHLers were named to Slovakia’s roster. In all, 40 non-Canadian CHL players will take part in the tournament.

With that in mind, here are five non-Canadian CHL players to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Dalibor Dvorsky — Slovakia (Sudbury/OHL)

Dvorsky’s (STL) maiden OHL season has been magnificent thus far as the Slovakian forward has 18 goals and 34 points in only 20 games with the Wolves as he has formed instant chemistry with David Goyette (SEA) and Quentin Musty (SJ).

His 1.70 point-per-game average is the second best among Wolves skaters while he’s recorded five games with at least three points. He recorded his first OHL hat-trick Dec. 1 in a 9-6 win over Barrie.

The 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Dvorsky had three points in five games at the 2022 World Juniors. The 18-year-old, who began the year playing professionally in Sweden, was the 68th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft by Sudbury.

Samuel Honzek — Slovakia (Vancouver/WHL)

Honzek (CGY) had his 2023 World Juniors cut short after he sustained an injury in Slovakia’s second game of the tournament but he’s back in 2024 and already made an impact with a goal in his side’s 6-2 win over Czechia in their tournament opener Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has unfortunately battled the injury bug in 2023-24 too as he’s played just five games with the Giants but has three goals and seven points in that span since he made his season debut Dec. 1.

A year ago, he had 56 points (23 goals) in 43 games and was selected 16th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by Calgary. On Nov. 30, Honzek was named the 21st captain in Giants history.

.@WHLGiants captain Samuel Honzek finds the loose puck for 🇸🇰! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/3c7xtf7LEf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 26, 2023

Arttu Karki — Finland (Soo/OHL)

Karki (VGK) has been stellar on the Soo’s blue line in his rookie OHL season. Over 30 games, he’s played at a point-per-game pace while his 16 goals leads all CHL d-men.

A third-round pick by the Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Greyhounds nabbed Karki seventh overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Karki has previously represented his country at the U16, U18 and U19 levels.

Matyas Melovsky — Czechia (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Melovsky has been a key cog in the Drakkar’s incredible first half as he’s recorded 36 points in 30 games for the CHL’s no. 1 ranked club.

Melovsky, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, has already established a new career high with 10 goals. A year ago, Melovsky led all QMJHL rookies with 52 assists.

A 2024 NHL Draft prospect, Melovsky has previously played for Czechia at the U18 level.

Matyas Sapovaliv — Czechia (Saginaw/OHL)

A member of Czechia’s silver medal team from 2023, Sapovaliv (VGK) scored his fourth career World Juniors goal Tuesday in his side’s tournament opener versus Slovakia.

With Saginaw this year, the 19-year-old has amassed 36 points (12 goals) in 27 games, a year after he had a career high 27 goals and 56 points.

This year is Sapovaliv’s third World Juniors while he’s also previously represented his country at the U16, U17 and U18 level.