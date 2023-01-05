2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 5

A Boxing Day rematch will decide the winner of the 2023 World Juniors as Canada will face Czechia tonight in Halifax.

After two thrilling semi-finals Wednesday, the top two sides from Group A will square off for gold.

2023 World Juniors medal schedule:

USA vs. Sweden — 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Czechia vs. Canada — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

Czechia earned its spot in the final in astonishing fashion. Trailing Sweden 1-0, they tied the game with 38.8 seconds left in regulation as David Spacek (SHE) teed up David Jiricek’s one-timer.

Then, with just 49.6 seconds to play in overtime, Jiri Kulich sent Czechia to the gold medal game at the World Juniors for the first time since 2001.

Regardless of result, Czechia will medal for the first time since 2005 when they claimed bronze.

Canada advanced to the final for the fourth straight year courtesy of a 6-2 win over the USA. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead before Canada rattled off six straight goals.

Joshua Roy (SHE) had four points (2G, 2A) while Thomas Milic (SEA) stopped 43 shots. Connor Bedard (REG), Brandt Clarke (BAR) and Logan Stankoven (KAM) all had 1-1 in the victory.

Joshua Roy roofs the loose puck! 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/kzSgdq36Rq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 5, 2023

In the team’s first game of the tournament, Czechia skated away with a 5-2 win as they beat Canada for the first time ever in regulation at a World Juniors.

Who to watch

Eight Canadian players have the opportunity today to make World Juniors history as they seek their second straight gold medal.

Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Logan Stankoven and Olen Zellweger will all look to add to their medal collection tonight as Canada looks to become the first team since 2009 to win back-to-back gold medals.

The eight players are a combined +48 in the tournament while Bedard, Roy and Stankoven, who were selected as Canada’s top three players of the tournament post-game Wednesday, have combined for 17 goals and 44 points.

CHL leaders

Name Points Country CHL club Connor Bedard 23 Canada Regina Logan Stankoven 11 Canada Kamloops Joshua Roy 10 Canada Sherbrooke David Spacek 8 Czechia Sherbrooke Stanislav Svozil 8 Czechia Regina Gabriel Szturc 8 Czechia Kelowna Jakub Brabenec 7 Czechia Charlottetown Dylan Guenther 7 Canada Edmonton Marcel Marcel 6 Czechia Gatineau Shane Wright 6 Canada Kingston

Where to watch

Both the gold medal and bronze medal games can be seen live across all five TSN channels tonight.