CHL Daily: Calvert’s 4-point night leads Warriors to victory

CHL Three Stars

Moose Jaw Warriors veteran centre Atley Calvert is Wednesday’s first star after posting a season high of four points counting two goals and two assists – including the eventual game-winning tally – en route to a 5-3 win in Lethbridge.

Second-star recognition goes to St. Louis Blues 2021 first-round selection Zachary Bolduc of the Quebec Remparts who capitalized three times in the opening frame to help guide his club to a 5-4 overtime decision in Drummondville. It marked Bolduc’s second hat-trick of the season.

Calgary Hitmen 2004-born netminder Ethan Buenaventura takes home three-star recognition following a busy night that saw him turn aside 42 shots – one short of his season high – to claim a 3-1 road win in Prince Albert.

Nightly notes

OHL

Boston Bruins draftee Brett Harrison made a solid impression in his debut with the Windsor Spitfires as he came away with a pair of points in a 5-2 win over Saginaw.

New York Rangers 2022 third rounder Bryce McConnell-Barker capitalized with just 47 seconds remaining in regulation as the Soo Greyhounds prevailed 5-4 over Kitchener.

A late winner for @OHLHoundPower! 🚨@NYRangers prospect Bryce McConnell-Barker scores his second of the night with 47 seconds remaining to help the Hounds skate away victorious! pic.twitter.com/Kzc1PJcjQX — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 5, 2023

QMJHL

Five different skaters found the back of the net as the Moncton Wildcats claimed a 5-2 road win in Cape Breton. Four players finished with multi-point efforts in the win, including 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Etienne Morin.

Rookie right-wing Noah Reinhart shined with a trio of assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs downed Baie-Comeau 5-4.

Five unanswered markers led the Gatineau Olympiques to a 5-1 victory over Acadie-Bathurst. Forwards Cam MacDonald and Samuel Savoie each finished with one goal and one assist.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix lit the lamp three times in the middle frame then came away with a 4-3 shootout decision over Rouyn-Noranda. The contest saw centre Justin Gill net his QMJHL-leading 32nd goal of the season.

Bishop & Morin play give 'n go!

🚨 Cole Bishop, 7:56, Period 1

🍎 Morin, Smith

MON 1 CAP 0#DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/DuBv4ru2Y7 — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) January 4, 2023

WHL

A three-goal third period powered the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 6-2 victory over Regina. In the win, three Wheat Kings skaters finished with a trio of points, including captain Nolan Ritchie.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling played the overtime hero as the Everett Silvertips came away with a 3-2 overtime victory in Kamloops.

