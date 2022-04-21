2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery to determine first-overall pick

Calgary, Alta. – The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will be held Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m. MT on WHL Live to determine the order of the first six selections in the first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will involve the six non-playoff teams – Medicine Hat, Tri-City, Victoria, Calgary, Swift Current, and Regina – from the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. A team may only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will use a total of 21 balls, the allotment of which is as follows:

Medicine Hat – Six balls

Tri-City – Five balls

Victoria – Four balls

Calgary – Three balls

Swift Current – Two balls

Regina – One ball

The results of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will be streamed as part of a free WHL Live event on Thursday, April 21. The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery and Division Awards Show will including the unveiling of WHL Division Award winners and All-Star Teams for the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be conducted online Thursday, May 19. The first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be broadcast for free on WHL Live.

The order of selection for the second round and all other rounds of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be determined by the inverse order of the final 2021-22 WHL Regular Season standings.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft are 2007-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

