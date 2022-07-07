2022 NHL Draft: Day 1 live blog

Shane Wright (Kingston/OHL) — Fourth overall (Seattle)

Shane Wright became the first CHL player selected in the 2022 NHL Draft after he was chosen by the Seattle Kraken.

Wright scored 32 goals and tallied 94 points in 63 games with the Kingston Frontenacs in 2021-22. His 94 points were the eighth most in the OHL as he took home the CHL’s Top Prospect Award. He was also named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Kevin Korchinski (Seattle/WHL) — Seventh overall (Chicago)

The first d-man from the CHL was taken seventh overall as the Chicago Blackhawks selected Kevin Korchinski.

His 65 points and 61 assists were both the second most in the WHL among all blueliners and was named to the U.S. Division’s Second All-Star Team.

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg/WHL) — Ninth overall (Buffalo)

After a fantastic rookie season, in which he put up 90 points to lead all WHL rookies, Matthew Savoie was selected ninth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

His 35 goals were tied for the 15 most in the WHL while his 55 assists placed him eighth. His 90 points were the seventh most in the league and he was rewarded by being named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

He is the second highest draft pick in ICE history after Sam Reinhart (second overall) in 2014.

Pavel Mintyukov (Saginaw/OHL) — 10th overall (Anaheim)

Another d-man went off the board with the 10th overall pick in Saginaw blueliner Pavel Mintyukov as the Russian went to Anaheim.

His 62 points in 2021-22, which was also his rookie campaign, were the third most among defencemen while his 17 goals ranked fifth. He was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team at the conclusion of the season.

Alongside Cole Perfetti in 2020, Mintyukov is the highest selected Saginaw player in franchise history.

Conor Geekie (Winnipeg/WHL) — 11th overall (Arizona)

The second ICE player to be selected, Geekie will trade the cold of Winnipeg for the heat of Arizona.

In 63 games, Geekie had 24 goals and 70 points to finish in fourth place among all ICE skaters. Geekie joins older brother, Morgan, in being selected in the NHL Draft.

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw/WHL) — 12th overall (Columbus)

Mateychuk’s fantastic WHL season was rewarded after he was chosen 12th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In his first full season, Mateychuk registered 64 points to finish in a tie for fifth among all WHL defencemen in scoring. He was named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

Owen Pickering (Swift Current/WHL) — 21st overall (Pittsburgh)

The Broncos d-man was added to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization after he was taken with the 21st overall pick.

Pickering had nine goals and 33 points in 62 games and was named to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star Team. He also represented Canada at the 2022 U18 World Championships where he was named a Top Three Player for Canada.

Nathan Gaucher (Quebec City/QMJHL) — 22nd overall (Anaheim)

Gaucher became the first player selected in 2022 from the QMJHL as the Anaheim Ducks took the Quebec City Remparts centre with the 22nd pick.

The 18-year-old had 31 goals and 57 points in 66 games in 2021-22 and was awarded the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s Top Professional Prospect.

Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville/QMJHL) — 29th overall (Arizona)

The Coyotes dipped back into the CHL for the second time tonight to select 6-foot-7 d-man Maveric Lamoureux from Drummondville.

In 54 games, Lamoureux had 24 points (four goals) and had the second most points on the Voltigeurs among d-men.

Reid Schaefer (Seattle/WHL) — 32nd overall (Edmonton)

The first round concluded with another Thunderbird being drafted as the Edmonton Oilers selected Reid Schaefer 32nd overall.

Schaefer had 32 goals in 66 games as a rookie to finish fifth in team scoring with 58 points. His 32 goals were the second most on the Thunderbirds.