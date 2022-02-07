2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game to be held March 23

The Canadian Hockey League in partnership with the Kitchener Rangers and Kubota Canada Ltd. announced today that the rescheduled 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be held Wednesday, March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“We are very excited to be able to get this game back on the CHL’s 2022 calendar,” said Dan MacKenzie, President, Canadian Hockey League. “It is very important that our top draft-eligible players get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this event for NHL scouts and our passionate fans in Kitchener.”

With a majority of tickets already sold and in anticipation of 100 percent seating capacity, fans are encouraged to get their tickets now online at kwtickets.ca, by telephone at 1-800-265-8977 or 519-578-1570, or at the box offices at the Centre In the Square at 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener (Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by telephone only, to arrange in person purchases during these hours email boxoffice@centreinthesquare.com), and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 400 East Ave., Kitchener (Game Days, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or call 519-741-2699 to arrange in-person purchases during business hours on other weekdays).

Digital tickets for the originally scheduled date will automatically update. Printed tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled game.

“Kubota Canada Ltd. is really excited to have the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game rescheduled as it represents a great opportunity for fans to see some exceptional emerging hockey talent,” said Steve Sweetnam, Director, Marketing, Kubota Canada.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features top NHL Draft eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League competing before hundreds of NHL scouts in attendance. The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will also be broadcasted nationally on TSN and RDS.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game,” said Joe Birch, Chief Operating Officer and Governor, Kitchener Rangers. “This will be a great event for the participating players, the Waterloo Region, and our hockey club. We look forward to welcoming all fans from across Ontario to the ‘Aud’ on March 23.”

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game marks the 14th time the OHL will serve as host and the first time the event has returned to Kitchener since 2003. In all, 24 Rangers players have competed in the showcase, most recently defenceman Donovan Sebrango in 2020 who was later selected 63rd overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. Tyson Foerster (Team White/Barrie Colts/Philadelphia Flyers) and Jack Quinn (Team Red/Ottawa 67’s/Buffalo Sabres) were named the Players of the Game. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft headlined by Lafreniere’s first-overall selection by the New York Rangers.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

More information about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters and coaches will be announced in the coming weeks.