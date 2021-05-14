2021 President Cup Semifinals Schedule

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2021 President Cup Semifinal round, which begins on Monday, May 17. Both series will be played in a best-of-five format.

Charlottetown (1) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (7) /Victoriaville (6)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-18 6:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-19 7:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-21 6:30 PM Charlottetown BLB/VIC Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-23* 3:00 PM Charlottetown BLB/VIC Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-25* 6:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary

Val-d’Or (2) vs Chicoutimi (3)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-17 7 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-19 1 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-20 7 PM Val-d’Or Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-22* 4 PM Val-d’Or Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-24* 7 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary