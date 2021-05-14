2021 President Cup Semifinals Schedule
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2021 President Cup Semifinal round, which begins on Monday, May 17. Both series will be played in a best-of-five format.
Charlottetown (1) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (7) /Victoriaville (6)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-18
|6:30 PM
|BLB/VIC
|Charlottetown
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-19
|7:30 PM
|BLB/VIC
|Charlottetown
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-21
|6:30 PM
|Charlottetown
|BLB/VIC
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-23*
|3:00 PM
|Charlottetown
|BLB/VIC
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-25*
|6:30 PM
|BLB/VIC
|Charlottetown
|Centre Vidéotron
* if necessary
Val-d’Or (2) vs Chicoutimi (3)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-17
|7 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-19
|1 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-20
|7 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-22*
|4 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-24*
|7 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
* if necessary