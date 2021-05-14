MENU
May 14, 2021

2021 President Cup Semifinals Schedule

QMJHL
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2021 President Cup Semifinal round, which begins on Monday, May 17. Both series will be played in a best-of-five format.

 

Charlottetown (1) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (7) /Victoriaville (6) 

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-18 6:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-19 7:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-21 6:30 PM Charlottetown BLB/VIC Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-23* 3:00 PM Charlottetown BLB/VIC Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-25* 6:30 PM BLB/VIC Charlottetown Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary 

 

Val-d’Or (2) vs Chicoutimi (3) 

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-17 7 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-19 1 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-20 7 PM Val-d’Or Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-22* 4 PM Val-d’Or Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-24* 7 PM Chicoutimi Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary 

