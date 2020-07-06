MENU
July 6, 2020

2020 CHL Import Draft Team Picks and Social Media Summary

The Canadian Hockey League Import Draft provides teams the opportunity to add world class talent and 2020 was no different with 50 different clubs selecting 66 players from 11 different countries.

Get to know the CHL’s next wave of international talent with all picks listed by team with details such as position, nationality, and NHL Draft status included, plus social media highlights from the club including photos, video highlights, and organizational outlooks.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan:
2. Jan Bednar G Czech Republic (2020)

Barrie Colts:
25. Stanislav Vrhel F Czech Republic (2021)
85. Alexander Palchik F Belarus (2021)

Brandon Wheat Kings:
39. Yaroslav Busygin D Russia (2021)

Calgary Hitmen:
36. Jonas Peterek F Czech Republic (2020)*
96. Alexei Garapuchik D Belarus (2021)

Cape Breton Eagles:
44. Mikhail Nizovkin F Russia (2021)

Charlottetown Islanders:
35. Jakub Brabanec F Czech Republic (2021)
95. Matous Mensik F Czech Republic (2021)

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:
47. Matej Kaslik F Slovakia (2020)
107. Sergei Kuznetsov F Belarus (2020)

Edmonton Oil Kings:
58. Janis Svanenbergs F Latvia (2020)*

Erie Otters:
22. Alexei Kolosov G Belarus (2020)
82. Artyom Kulakov D Russia (2021)

Flint Firebirds:
46. Dmitry Kuzmin D Belarus (2021)

Gatineau Olympiques:
8. Alexei Prokopenko F Russia (2021)

Halifax Mooseheads:
5. Atillio Biasca F Switzerland (2021)

Hamilton Bulldogs:
16. Artyom Grushnikov D Russia (2021)

Kamloops Blazers:
56. Viktor Persson D Sweden (2020)

Kelowna Rockets:
24. Michael Krutil D Czech Republic (2020)

Kitchener Rangers:
49. Pavel Cajan G Czech Republic (2021)

Lethbridge Hurricanes:
48. Nikita Chibrikov F Russia (2021)

London Knights:
55. John-Jason Peterka F Germany (2020)

Medicine Hat Tigers:
51. Oskari Kuntonen F Finland (2020)

Mississauga Steelheads:
19. Kasper Larsen D Denmark (2021)

Moncton Wildcats:
50. Maxim Barbashev F Russia (2022)
110. Val Usnik G Slovenia (2020)*

Moose Jaw Warriors:
6. Martin Rysavy F Czech Republic (2021)

Niagara IceDogs:
4. Danil Gushchin F Russia (2020)

North Bay Battalion:
1. Matvei Petrov F Russia (2021)

Oshawa Generals:
37. David Murak D Slovakia (2020)*

Ottawa 67’s:
57. Vsevolod Gaidamak F Russia (2021)
117. Kasper Simontaival F Finland (2020)

Owen Sound Attack:
28. Noah Delemont D Switzerland (2020)

Peterborough Petes:
43. Brian Zanetti D Switzerland (2021)
103. Kaspars Ziemins F Latvia (2020)

Prince Albert Raiders:
45. Uladzislau Shyla F Belarus (2021)

Prince George Cougars:
12. Jonni Karkkainen F Finland (2021)

Quebec Remparts:
14. Viljami Marjala F Finland (2021)
74. Aapo Siivonen D Finland (2021)

Red Deer Rebels:
18. Tomas Chlubna F Czech Republic (2020)

Regina Pats:
15. Stanislav Svozil D Czech Republic (2021)

Rimouski Oceanic:
41. Alexander Lazarev F Russia (2022)

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies:
29. Danila Klimovich F Belarus (2021)

Saginaw Spirit:
52. Pavel Mintyukov D Russia (2022)
112. Albin Grewe F Sweden (Detroit Red Wings)

Saint John Sea Dogs:
23. Fyodor Svechkov F Russia (2021)
83. Jan Hampl D Czech Republic (2020)

Sarnia Sting:
7. Alex Geci F Slovakia (2021)

Saskatoon Blades:
33. Brad Lambert F Finland (2022)

Seattle Thunderbirds:
21. Samuel Knazko D Slovakia (2020)

Shawinigan Cataractes:
20. Lorenzo Canonica F Switzerland (2021)

Sherbrooke Phoenix:
53. Pavel Grishin D Russia (2021)

Spokane Chiefs:
54. David Jiricek D Czech Republic (2022)

Sudbury Wolves:
31. Samu Tuomaala F Finland (2021)
91. Dominik Jendek F Slovakia (2020)*

Swift Current Broncos:
3. Oliver Fatul D Slovakia (2020)
63. Vladislav Demidovich F Belarus (2020)

Tri-City Americans:
9. Tomas Suchanek G Czech Republic (2021)
69. Andrej Golian D Slovakia (2020)*

Vancouver Giants:
30. Fabian Lysell F Sweden (2021)
90. Marko Stacha D Slovakia (2020)

Victoria Royals:
27. Marcus Almquist F Denmark (2021)

Windsor Spitfires:
40. Daniil Sobolev D Russia (2021)

Winnipeg ICE:
42. Henri Nikkanen F Finland (Winnipeg Jets)
102. Eugen Rabcan G Slovakia (2020)*

*indicates second year of 2020 NHL Draft eligibility.

10 clubs did not select in the 2020 CHL Import Draft including the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Everett Silvertips, Guelph Storm, Kingston Frontenacs, Portland Winterhawks, Soo Greyhounds, Val-d’Or Foreurs, and the Victoriaville Tigres.

