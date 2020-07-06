2020 CHL Import Draft Team Picks and Social Media Summary

The Canadian Hockey League Import Draft provides teams the opportunity to add world class talent and 2020 was no different with 50 different clubs selecting 66 players from 11 different countries.

Get to know the CHL’s next wave of international talent with all picks listed by team with details such as position, nationality, and NHL Draft status included, plus social media highlights from the club including photos, video highlights, and organizational outlooks.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan:

2. Jan Bednar G Czech Republic (2020)

The Titan have selected Czech goaltender Jan Bednar with the second overall selection in the #CHLImportDraft. 📰: https://t.co/zZMADR1Vjp pic.twitter.com/8Iu5oixImk — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) June 30, 2020

Barrie Colts:

25. Stanislav Vrhel F Czech Republic (2021)

85. Alexander Palchik F Belarus (2021)

The Barrie Colts are pleased to select Stanislav Vrhel from Czech Rep. in the 1st Round with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft #CHLImportDraft #coltscountry pic.twitter.com/TMEmByWMFY — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) June 30, 2020

The Barrie Colts are pleased to select Alexander Palchik from Belarus in the 2nd Round with the 85th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft #chlimportdraft #coltscountry pic.twitter.com/OtlDoJpiug — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) June 30, 2020

Brandon Wheat Kings:

39. Yaroslav Busygin D Russia (2021)

With our selection of Yaroslav Busygin in today's #CHLImportDraft, Yaroslav is the first 🇷🇺 Russian drafted by the Wheat Kings since taking Ivan Provorov in 2014. Read: https://t.co/sLLc91L9x7#BWK 🌾👑 pic.twitter.com/O81IQNQgP1 — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) June 30, 2020

Calgary Hitmen:

36. Jonas Peterek F Czech Republic (2020)*

96. Alexei Garapuchik D Belarus (2021)

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the selections of forward Jonas Peterek and defenceman Alexei Garapuchik in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. All the details here ⬇️https://t.co/FaZV5dNeeJ pic.twitter.com/p3KhJXhibO — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) June 30, 2020

Cape Breton Eagles:

44. Mikhail Nizovkin F Russia (2021)

The Cape Breton Eagles have selected 2003 born Mikhail Nizovkin in the CHL Import Draft. The 5'10, 163 pound forward recorded 34 points in 12 games with Vityaz Podolsk playing U18 hockey in Russia. (And 44 points in 25 games playing U17.) — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) June 30, 2020

Charlottetown Islanders:

35. Jakub Brabanec F Czech Republic (2021)

95. Matous Mensik F Czech Republic (2021)

"I'll do everything that I can to be the best on and off the ice. I am so excited to start a new chapter in my life in Charlottetown." – @jakubbrabenec1 More on our selections at the Import Draft below! 📰 | https://t.co/vDAsrz7ROS pic.twitter.com/CHfSYI4p9g — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) June 30, 2020

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:

47. Matej Kaslik F Slovakia (2020)

107. Sergei Kuznetsov F Belarus (2020)

Les détails et commentaires de Yanick Jean sur le repêchage européens 2020 des Saguenéens ➡️➡️ https://t.co/xxzYRAR9XT#FierDetreSags pic.twitter.com/Vg8jJFj0Pu — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) June 30, 2020

Edmonton Oil Kings:

58. Janis Svanenbergs F Latvia (2020)*

Hmm, his bio says he's from Riga, Latvia, but based on this highlight reel he could easily hail from Snipe City… 🎯 Here's what the #OilKings are getting with today's #CHLImportDraft selection, forward Janis Svanenbergs! pic.twitter.com/BevIdNMvR0 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) June 30, 2020

Erie Otters:

22. Alexei Kolosov G Belarus (2020)

82. Artyom Kulakov D Russia (2021)

NEWS: We've made two selections at the #CHLImportDraft. We're excited to welcome goaltender Alexei Kolosov and defenseman Artyom Kulakov to Erie! — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) June 30, 2020

Flint Firebirds:

46. Dmitry Kuzmin D Belarus (2021)

Gatineau Olympiques:

8. Alexei Prokopenko F Russia (2021)

Avec la 8e sélection du repêchage européen, vos Olympiques repêchent Alexei Prokopenko (#Russie). Attaquant, 5.11, 166 lbs, 17 ans (29-01-2003). pic.twitter.com/KG5h5337w6 — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) June 30, 2020

Halifax Mooseheads:

5. Atillio Biasca F Switzerland (2021)

Hamilton Bulldogs:

16. Artyom Grushnikov D Russia (2021)

With the 16th overall pick in the 2020 #CHLImportDraft the Hamilton Bulldogs have select defenseman Artyom Grushnikov.#GoHAM #OHL pic.twitter.com/LdmgWtmdno — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) June 30, 2020

Kamloops Blazers:

56. Viktor Persson D Sweden (2020)

Viktor Persson! 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪

#37 working the PP assist and then leading the rush! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5mtJtfeT5 — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) July 1, 2020

Kelowna Rockets:

24. Michael Krutil D Czech Republic (2020)

In case you missed it, the Rockets selected Czech defenceman Michael Krutil 24th overall in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier today. Details ➡️ https://t.co/nOI1K4Ii8x pic.twitter.com/zXt3Nil8Ll — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) June 30, 2020

Kitchener Rangers:

49. Pavel Cajan G Czech Republic (2021)

Head Coach and General Manager Mike McKenzie (@MikeMcKenzie11) recaps the team's selection of goaltender Pavel Cajan in this year's #CHLImportDraft. 💬 "Pavel has a good blend of athleticism and athletic ability." 📰 https://t.co/njE4Ao4At2@CHLHockey | #RTown | #OHL pic.twitter.com/lSNNqUiuYr — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) June 30, 2020

Lethbridge Hurricanes:

48. Nikita Chibrikov F Russia (2021)

London Knights:

55. John-Jason Peterka F Germany (2020)

Medicine Hat Tigers:

51. Oskari Kuntonen F Finland (2020)

Mississauga Steelheads:

19. Kasper Larsen D Denmark (2021)

A few words from the newest member of the #Steelheads, Kasper Larsen 🐟🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Md4BoxKGgt — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) July 2, 2020

Moncton Wildcats:

50. Maxim Barbashev F Russia (2022)

110. Val Usnik G Slovenia (2020)*

Welcome to Moncton, Max & Val! 🇷🇺 forward Maxim Barbashev and 🇸🇮 goaltender Val Usnik are the newest members of the Wildcats family following the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft Full details and insight from Hockey Operations: https://t.co/0eaupvZnja pic.twitter.com/AQNbMlFkkB — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) June 30, 2020

Moose Jaw Warriors:

6. Martin Rysavy F Czech Republic (2021)

General Manager Alan Millar comments on the 2020 CHL Import Draft & the selection of Martin Rysavy. For the full interview head to: https://t.co/Tf9BT4vHdH pic.twitter.com/wHWos8H2FB — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) June 30, 2020

Niagara IceDogs:

4. Danil Gushchin F Russia (2020)

#IceDogs General Manager Joey Burke on 2020 #CHLImportDraft selection Daniil Gushchin pic.twitter.com/jJjjoEDgyE — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) June 30, 2020

North Bay Battalion:

1. Matvei Petrov F Russia (2021)

With the first overall pick in the 2020 #CHLImportDraft the North Bay Battalion select Matvei Petrov. Welcome to The Bay, Matvei! #BattleTogether pic.twitter.com/weJvIK0LT8 — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) June 30, 2020

Oshawa Generals:

37. David Murak D Slovakia (2020)*

Generals select David Mudrak in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. Full details here: https://t.co/KS56wk7bvb — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) June 30, 2020

Ottawa 67’s:

57. Vsevolod Gaidamak F Russia (2021)

117. Kasper Simontaival F Finland (2020)

Owen Sound Attack:

28. Noah Delemont D Switzerland (2020)

Noah Delémont, our newest addition in the #CHLImportDraft, has a message for Owen Sound & our fans: pic.twitter.com/QCpyo7rP8t — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) June 30, 2020

Peterborough Petes:

43. Brian Zanetti D Switzerland (2021)

103. Kaspars Ziemins F Latvia (2020)

With the 35th overall pick in the 2020 #CHLImportDraft the Petes have selected 2003-born defenceman Brian Zanetti! Zanetti played for HC Lugano, recording 27 points in 38 games. pic.twitter.com/i2lHD9xgkg — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) June 30, 2020

And with the 62nd overall pick, the Maroon and White have picked up 2002-born forward Kaspars Ziemeņš! Ziemeņš registered 11 points in 31 games for HS Liga last season. pic.twitter.com/FXefQV21ip — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) June 30, 2020

Prince Albert Raiders:

45. Uladzislau Shyla F Belarus (2021)

The Raiders picked 2003-born Belarusian forward Uladzislau Shyla in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/1QSSqDZZU0#GoRaidersGo #CHLImportDraft pic.twitter.com/VSwU9s3M5H — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) June 30, 2020

Prince George Cougars:

12. Jonni Karkkainen F Finland (2021)

Quebec Remparts:

14. Viljami Marjala F Finland (2021)

74. Aapo Siivonen D Finland (2021)

C'est ce matin que se déroulait le repêchage international de la LCH 2020 et les Remparts ont sélectionné deux joueurs finlandais. Apprenez-en plus ici➡️: https://t.co/H1uQfRbsFk pic.twitter.com/AjZ9hidKaa — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) June 30, 2020

Red Deer Rebels:

18. Tomas Chlubna F Czech Republic (2020)

Regina Pats:

15. Stanislav Svozil D Czech Republic (2021)

With the 15th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Pats are proud to select defenceman Stanislav Svozil from the Czech Republic!!#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/BLUHb0LyEq — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) June 30, 2020

Rimouski Oceanic:

41. Alexander Lazarev F Russia (2022)

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies:

29. Danila Klimovich F Belarus (2021)

Quelques mots de notre recruteur en chef Marc-André Bourdon au sujet de Danila Klimovich⬇️ «Danila est un droitier avec un bon gabarit et un bon coup de patin. Il aime lancer au but et il joue avec émotion. On parle d'un compétiteur qui s'intégrera bien à l'identité des Huskies» pic.twitter.com/hBy1cIvXze — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) June 30, 2020

Saginaw Spirit:

52. Pavel Mintyukov D Russia (2022)

112. Albin Grewe F Sweden (Detroit Red Wings)

A quote from Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill#SoarWithUs | #CHLImportDraft pic.twitter.com/rfoKrmEB0T — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) June 30, 2020

Saint John Sea Dogs:

23. Fyodor Svechkov F Russia (2021)

83. Jan Hampl D Czech Republic (2020)

The Saint John Sea Dogs are proud to select forward Fyodor Svechkov from Togliatti, Russia, 23rd Overall in the #CHLImportDraft. pic.twitter.com/ktSko30CrK — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) June 30, 2020

🇨🇿 The Saint John Sea Dogs are proud to select defenceman Jan Hampl from Kolin, CZE, 83rd Overall in the #CHLImportDraft. pic.twitter.com/QZf3GoX3zj — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) June 30, 2020

Sarnia Sting:

7. Alex Geci F Slovakia (2021)

Saskatoon Blades:

33. Brad Lambert F Finland (2022)

"He is one of the best 2003-born players in the world and we feel we are a great option for him to develop his game under coach Mitch Love." GM @colinpriestner knows it's a long shot, but there's a chance Brad Lambert could commit to Saskatoon. READ | https://t.co/APae7RPD0T pic.twitter.com/wX4Joyiq3D — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) July 1, 2020

Seattle Thunderbirds:

21. Samuel Knazko D Slovakia (2020)

ICYMI We selected defenseman Samuel Knazko in the CHL Import Draft

➡️ https://t.co/SC0NzEyfuC pic.twitter.com/ig5deoBAVL — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) July 1, 2020

Shawinigan Cataractes:

20. Lorenzo Canonica F Switzerland (2021)

We proudly selected Swiss forward Lorenzo Canonica in today CHL import draft 2020.🇨🇭#CHLImportDraft pic.twitter.com/uGb4X5Wmau — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) July 1, 2020

Sherbrooke Phoenix:

53. Pavel Grishin D Russia (2021)

Le Phœnix sélectionne le colosse défenseur russe de 6'03'', 190lbs, Pvel Grishin, au repêchage international 🇷🇺 Bienvenue dans la #famillephœnix ! pic.twitter.com/1r9YCoZ2Fz — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) June 30, 2020

Spokane Chiefs:

54. David Jiricek D Czech Republic (2022)

🇨🇿 | With the 54th overall pick in the #CHLImportDraft, the Chiefs are proud to select… David Jiricek

Defenseman

Czech Republic Welcome to #Spokane, David!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/4JQ1UE8MIG — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) June 30, 2020

Sudbury Wolves:

31. Samu Tuomaala F Finland (2021)

91. Dominik Jendek F Slovakia (2020)*

Today the Wolves completed the 2020 #CHLImportDraft with selecting Samu Tuomaala 🇫🇮 and Dominik Jendek 🇸🇰 More details visit 👉 https://t.co/BEz9qfsVX7 #WelcomeToThePack🐺 pic.twitter.com/tOj2vI0nN1 — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) June 30, 2020

Swift Current Broncos:

3. Oliver Fatul D Slovakia (2020)

63. Vladislav Demidovich F Belarus (2020)

ICYMI: The Broncos added a forward and a defenceman in today's #CHLImportDraft. Read: https://t.co/dYYqNcTNOz pic.twitter.com/UEyvruh40U — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) June 30, 2020

Tri-City Americans:

9. Tomas Suchanek G Czech Republic (2021)

69. Andrej Golian D Slovakia (2020)*

Vancouver Giants:

30. Fabian Lysell F Sweden (2021)

90. Marko Stacha D Slovakia (2020)

DRAFTED! With the 30th overall pick in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft, the Giants selected Swedish forward Fabian Lysell. Lysell, a 2003-born forward, is considered a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. Details 📎: https://t.co/r6G7B32yyg pic.twitter.com/5WcUDqQjeD — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 30, 2020

DRAFTED! With the 90th overall pick in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft, the Giants selected 2002-born Slovakian defenceman Marko Stacha. Stacha is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. More Details 📎: https://t.co/D4brzWmpYX pic.twitter.com/eosqN6yf6H — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 30, 2020

Victoria Royals:

27. Marcus Almquist F Denmark (2021)

Take a look at these slick moves from our newest import player, @MarcusAlmquist (#13 in white)! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/tKee5hAeuZ — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) June 30, 2020

Windsor Spitfires:

40. Daniil Sobolev D Russia (2021)

With the 40th overall selection the Windsor Spitfires are proud to select, Daniil Sobolev from Moscow Spartak Jr. #CHLImportDraft pic.twitter.com/kSgy0ULoWp — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) June 30, 2020

Winnipeg ICE:

42. Henri Nikkanen F Finland (Winnipeg Jets)

102. Eugen Rabcan G Slovakia (2020)*

NEWS | Winnipeg ICE Select Henri Nikkanen and Eugen Rabcan in 2020 CHL Import Draft. READ🔗 https://t.co/ErVd0bASOh Winnipeg ICE Import Draft Coverage is presented by @originaljoes pic.twitter.com/JmCZeKSGky — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) June 30, 2020

*indicates second year of 2020 NHL Draft eligibility.

10 clubs did not select in the 2020 CHL Import Draft including the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Everett Silvertips, Guelph Storm, Kingston Frontenacs, Portland Winterhawks, Soo Greyhounds, Val-d’Or Foreurs, and the Victoriaville Tigres.