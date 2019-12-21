20 CHL players ready to represent Canada at 2020 World Juniors

Following six days of pre-tournament training in Vienna, Austria and Brno, Czech Republic, Hockey Canada has finalized Canada’s National Junior Team roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

The roster – which includes 20 talents from across the Canadian Hockey League – will look to build on Hockey Canada’s historical success at the tournament.

Among the athletes on the final roster are five returnees from the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. (Hayton, Lafrenière, McIsaac, Smith, Veleno), two players who won a silver medal with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Byfield, Drysdale) and five players yet to be selected in the NHL Draft (Byfield, Daws, Drysdale, Lafrenière, Mercer).

“The management group and coaches have done a terrific job working with the players and finalizing the roster,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams with Hockey Canada. “This team has a lot of skill, international experience and, most importantly, is a group of quality young men.”

The puck will officially drop on Boxing Day when Canada takes on the United States at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, followed by games against Russia, Germany, and the Czech Republic to round out preliminary action.

CHL talents with Team Canada:

Forwards:

Quinton Byfield, Sudbury Wolves

Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Ty Dellandrea, Flint Firebirds

Aidan Dudas, Owen Sound Attack

Nolan Foote, Kelowna Rockets

Liam Foudy, London Knights

Barrett Hayton, Soo Greyhounds (Arizona Coyotes)

Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski Oceanic

Raphael Lavoie, Halifax Mooseheads

Connor McMichael, London Knights

Dawson Mercer, Drummondville Voltigeurs

Akil Thomas, Niagara IceDogs

Joe Veleno, Drummondville Voltigeurs (Grand Rapids Griffins)

Defence:

Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Kevin Bahl, Ottawa 67’s

Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants

Jamie Drysdale, Erie Otters

Jared McIsaac, Halifax Mooseheads

Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

Goaltenders:

Nico Daws, Guelph Storm

Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

Olivier Rodrigue, Moncton Wildcats

