20 CHL players ready to represent Canada at 2020 World Juniors
Following six days of pre-tournament training in Vienna, Austria and Brno, Czech Republic, Hockey Canada has finalized Canada’s National Junior Team roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.
The roster – which includes 20 talents from across the Canadian Hockey League – will look to build on Hockey Canada’s historical success at the tournament.
Among the athletes on the final roster are five returnees from the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. (Hayton, Lafrenière, McIsaac, Smith, Veleno), two players who won a silver medal with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Byfield, Drysdale) and five players yet to be selected in the NHL Draft (Byfield, Daws, Drysdale, Lafrenière, Mercer).
“The management group and coaches have done a terrific job working with the players and finalizing the roster,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams with Hockey Canada. “This team has a lot of skill, international experience and, most importantly, is a group of quality young men.”
The puck will officially drop on Boxing Day when Canada takes on the United States at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, followed by games against Russia, Germany, and the Czech Republic to round out preliminary action.
CHL talents with Team Canada:
Forwards:
Quinton Byfield, Sudbury Wolves
Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Ty Dellandrea, Flint Firebirds
Aidan Dudas, Owen Sound Attack
Nolan Foote, Kelowna Rockets
Liam Foudy, London Knights
Barrett Hayton, Soo Greyhounds (Arizona Coyotes)
Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski Oceanic
Raphael Lavoie, Halifax Mooseheads
Connor McMichael, London Knights
Dawson Mercer, Drummondville Voltigeurs
Akil Thomas, Niagara IceDogs
Joe Veleno, Drummondville Voltigeurs (Grand Rapids Griffins)
Defence:
Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Kevin Bahl, Ottawa 67’s
Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants
Jamie Drysdale, Erie Otters
Jared McIsaac, Halifax Mooseheads
Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs
Goaltenders:
Nico Daws, Guelph Storm
Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks
Olivier Rodrigue, Moncton Wildcats
For more information on Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.