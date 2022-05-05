MENU
May 5, 2022

151 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings

NHL Draft

 

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 151 players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The total includes 62 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 53 from the Western Hockey League, and 36 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Kingston Frontenacs captain Shane Wright ranks first overall among all North American skaters following an impressive 2021-22 season that saw him finish eighth in OHL scoring with 94 points counting 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 appearances.

“Shane Wright is the complete package as an NHL prospect. He is a strong stride skater who possesses deceptive speed and quickness to beat defenders, evade checking, or lead a rush,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “He has elite hockey sense with his vision, anticipation, and composure to execute quickly on plays and has proven that he can carry the load and lead the way when it’s needed in game situations.”

Wright is followed by Winnipeg ICE centres Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, who rank fourth and fifth respectively, while the top-ranked North American blue-liner is Pavel Mintyukov of the Saginaw Spirit who comes in at No. 6. From the QMJHL, the top-ranked talent is Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher at No. 16. Between the pipes, Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars leads all North Americans as the No. 1 ranked netminder.

In all, 54 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Swift Current Broncos with seven players, including defenceman Owen Pickering, the 15th ranked North American skater. Following Swift Current, the Guelph Storm, London Knights, and Mississauga each have six players. The Drummondville Voltigeurs, Gatineau Olympiques, and Moncton Wildcats top the QMJHL with four players each.

Last season, 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

Skaters

1 C Shane Wright Kingston OHL
4 C Matthew Savoie Winnipeg WHL
5 C Conor Geekie Winnipeg WHL
6 D Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw OHL
7 D Kevin Korchinski Seattle WHL
8 C Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga OHL
10 C Owen Beck Mississauga OHL
12 RW Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw WHL
13 C David Goyette Sudbury OHL
14 D Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw WHL
15 D Owen Pickering Swift Current WHL
16 C Nathan Gaucher Quebec QMJHL
20 D Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville QMJHL
23 C Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw OHL
24 D Tristan Luneau Gatineau QMJHL
28 C Fraser Minten Kamloops WHL
30 D Michael Buchinger Guelph OHL
31 LW Reid Schaefer Seattle WHL
32 D Ty Nelson North Bay OHL
33 D Noah Warren Gatineau QMJHL
34 C Bryce McConnell-Barker Soo OHL
35 C Danil Zhilkin Guelph OHL
38 LW Josh Filmon Swift Current WHL
42 C Vinzenz Rohrer Ottawa OHL
43 C Jordan Gustafson Seattle WHL
44 C Hunter Haight Barrie OHL
45 C Matthew Poitras Guelph OHL
47 D Mats Lindgren Kamloops WHL
48 D Christian Kyrou Erie OHL
49 C Paul Ludwinski Kingston OHL
51 LW Gavin Hayes Flint OHL
53 D Isaiah George London OHL
55 D David Spacek Sherbrooke QMJHL
56 D Jace Weir Red Deer WHL
58 C Servac Petrovsky Owen Sound OHL
59 LW Cedrick Guindon Owen Sound OHL
60 D Jeremy Langlois Cape Breton QMJHL
62 C Jake Karabela Guelph OHL
68 D Jake Furlong Halifax QMJHL
69 LW Josh Davies Swift Current WHL
72 RW Matthew Seminoff Kamloops WHL
73 RW Jordan Dumais Halifax QMJHL
74 LW Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon WHL
75 C Pano Fimis Niagara OHL
76 C Brayden Schuurman Victoria WHL
79 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary WHL
80 D Spencer Sova Erie OHL
81 D Jorian Donovan Hamilton OHL
85 RW Evan Konyen Sudbury OHL
86 RW Ben Hemmerling Everett WHL
87 C Rylen Roersma Brandon WHL
88 C Beau Jelsma Barrie OHL
90 LW Samuel Savoie Gatineau QMJHL
92 D Angus Booth Shawinigan QMJHL
93 D Graham Sward Spokane WHL
94 C Amadeus Lombardi Flint OHL
95 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon WHL
96 C Ben King Red Deer WHL
98 LW Maxim Barbashev Moncton QMJHL
100 D Marc-Andre Gaudet Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
103 RW Matthew Maggio Windsor OHL
104 RW Lucas Edmonds Kingston OHL
105 D Francois-James Buteau Cape Breton QMJHL
107 LW Connor Hvidston Swift Current WHL
108 D Kirill Kudryavtsev Soo OHL
109 D Hudson Thornton Prince George WHL
111 RW Jake Sloan Tri-City WHL
112 LW Parker Bell Tri-City WHL
113 D Frederic Brunet Rimouski QMJHL
115 C Liam Arnsby North Bay OHL
116 C Markus Vidicek Halifax QMJHL
118 D Rodwin Dionicio Niagara OHL
119 LW Michael Milne Winnipeg WHL
120 D Keaton Dowhaniuk Prince George WHL
122 C Kocha Delic Sudbury OHL
123 D Jackson Edward London OHL
124 D Niks Fenenko Baie-Comeau QMJHL
126 D Tnias Mathurin North Bay OHL
128 LW Yoan Loshing Moncton QMJHL
133 C Jacob Newcombe Chicoutimi QMJHL
134 RW Zakary Lavoie Mississauga OHL
137 C Mathew Ward Swift Current WHL
139 D Samuel Mayer Peterborough OHL
140 LW Antonin Verreault Gatineau QMJHL
141 RW Alexis Gendron Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
142 D Charlie Wright Saskatoon WHL
143 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
147 D Miguel Tourigny Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
148 LW James Hardie Mississauga OHL
149 LW Ruslan Gazizov London OHL
150 C Jakub Hujer Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
151 RW Aidan Castle Niagara OHL
152 RW Brady Stonehouse Ottawa OHL
153 D Nolan Collins Sudbury OHL
154 D Francesco Iasenza Moncton QMJHL
155 D Dyllan Gill Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
156 C Max Graham Kelowna WHL
157 RW James Stefan Portland WHL
158 C Kyle Jackson North Bay OHL
160 D Pier-Olivier Roy Victoriaville QMJHL
162 C Tucker Robertson Peterborough OHL
170 D Vsevolod Komarov Quebec QMJHL
177 D Marek Alscher Portland WHL
179 C Gavin Bryant Owen Sound OHL
180 C Austin Roest Everett WHL
181 D Bogdans Hodass Medicine Hat WHL
182 C Alex Blais Chicoutimi QMJHL
183 LW Brice Cooke Niagara OHL
185 D Pavel Bocharov Medicine Hat WHL
186 D Jozef viliam Kmec Prince George WHL
188 D Rayan Bettahar Swift Current WHL
194 RW Braeden Bowman Guelph OHL
195 LW Julien Beland Rimouski QMJHL
196 LW Kai Schwindt Mississauga OHL
197 LW Maxim Muranov Calgary WHL
198 C Luke Woodworth Drummondville QMJHL
202 LW Justin Cote Drummondville QMJHL
204 C Jacob Mathieu Rimouski QMJHL
207 RW Sam Alfano Peterborough OHL
210 RW Justin Lies Vancouver WHL
211 C Max Namestnikov Sarnia OHL
212 D Layton Feist Regina WHL
213 D Brayden Schmitt Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
215 RW Landon Sim London OHL
217 C Zakhar Polshakov Brandon WHL
218 C Nolan Flamand Kelowna WHL
220 D Kasper Larsen Mississauga OHL
221 D Kirill Steklov London OHL
222 D Roberto Mancini Saginaw OHL
223 D Caeden Carlisle Soo OHL

Goaltenders

1 G Tyler Brennan Prince George WHL
2 G Ivan Zhigalov Sherbrooke QMJHL
5 G Mason Beaupit Spokane WHL
6 G Ty Young Prince George WHL
8 G Reid Dyck Swift Current WHL
9 G Andrew Oke Saginaw OHL
11 G Braden Holt Everett WHL
12 G Tomas Suchanek Tri-City WHL
13 G Vincent Filion Moncton QMJHL
14 G Nolan Lalonde Erie OHL
16 G Patrick Leaver Oshawa OHL
18 G Jacob Oster Guelph OHL
20 G Kolby Hay Edmonton WHL
22 G Josh Rosenzweig Niagara OHL
24 G Domenic Divincentiis North Bay OHL
25 G Matthew Kieper Regina WHL
28 G Thomas Milic Seattle WHL
29 G Marco Costantini Hamilton OHL
30 G Dylan Ernst Kamloops WHL
31 G Brett Brochu London OHL
32 G Riley Mercer Drummondville QMJHL
