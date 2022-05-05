151 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings
The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 151 players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.
The total includes 62 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 53 from the Western Hockey League, and 36 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Kingston Frontenacs captain Shane Wright ranks first overall among all North American skaters following an impressive 2021-22 season that saw him finish eighth in OHL scoring with 94 points counting 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 appearances.
“Shane Wright is the complete package as an NHL prospect. He is a strong stride skater who possesses deceptive speed and quickness to beat defenders, evade checking, or lead a rush,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “He has elite hockey sense with his vision, anticipation, and composure to execute quickly on plays and has proven that he can carry the load and lead the way when it’s needed in game situations.”
Wright is followed by Winnipeg ICE centres Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, who rank fourth and fifth respectively, while the top-ranked North American blue-liner is Pavel Mintyukov of the Saginaw Spirit who comes in at No. 6. From the QMJHL, the top-ranked talent is Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher at No. 16. Between the pipes, Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars leads all North Americans as the No. 1 ranked netminder.
In all, 54 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Swift Current Broncos with seven players, including defenceman Owen Pickering, the 15th ranked North American skater. Following Swift Current, the Guelph Storm, London Knights, and Mississauga each have six players. The Drummondville Voltigeurs, Gatineau Olympiques, and Moncton Wildcats top the QMJHL with four players each.
Last season, 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.
Skaters
|1
|C
|Shane
|Wright
|Kingston
|OHL
|4
|C
|Matthew
|Savoie
|Winnipeg
|WHL
|5
|C
|Conor
|Geekie
|Winnipeg
|WHL
|6
|D
|Pavel
|Mintyukov
|Saginaw
|OHL
|7
|D
|Kevin
|Korchinski
|Seattle
|WHL
|8
|C
|Luca
|Del Bel Belluz
|Mississauga
|OHL
|10
|C
|Owen
|Beck
|Mississauga
|OHL
|12
|RW
|Jagger
|Firkus
|Moose Jaw
|WHL
|13
|C
|David
|Goyette
|Sudbury
|OHL
|14
|D
|Denton
|Mateychuk
|Moose Jaw
|WHL
|15
|D
|Owen
|Pickering
|Swift Current
|WHL
|16
|C
|Nathan
|Gaucher
|Quebec
|QMJHL
|20
|D
|Maveric
|Lamoureux
|Drummondville
|QMJHL
|23
|C
|Matyas
|Sapovaliv
|Saginaw
|OHL
|24
|D
|Tristan
|Luneau
|Gatineau
|QMJHL
|28
|C
|Fraser
|Minten
|Kamloops
|WHL
|30
|D
|Michael
|Buchinger
|Guelph
|OHL
|31
|LW
|Reid
|Schaefer
|Seattle
|WHL
|32
|D
|Ty
|Nelson
|North Bay
|OHL
|33
|D
|Noah
|Warren
|Gatineau
|QMJHL
|34
|C
|Bryce
|McConnell-Barker
|Soo
|OHL
|35
|C
|Danil
|Zhilkin
|Guelph
|OHL
|38
|LW
|Josh
|Filmon
|Swift Current
|WHL
|42
|C
|Vinzenz
|Rohrer
|Ottawa
|OHL
|43
|C
|Jordan
|Gustafson
|Seattle
|WHL
|44
|C
|Hunter
|Haight
|Barrie
|OHL
|45
|C
|Matthew
|Poitras
|Guelph
|OHL
|47
|D
|Mats
|Lindgren
|Kamloops
|WHL
|48
|D
|Christian
|Kyrou
|Erie
|OHL
|49
|C
|Paul
|Ludwinski
|Kingston
|OHL
|51
|LW
|Gavin
|Hayes
|Flint
|OHL
|53
|D
|Isaiah
|George
|London
|OHL
|55
|D
|David
|Spacek
|Sherbrooke
|QMJHL
|56
|D
|Jace
|Weir
|Red Deer
|WHL
|58
|C
|Servac
|Petrovsky
|Owen Sound
|OHL
|59
|LW
|Cedrick
|Guindon
|Owen Sound
|OHL
|60
|D
|Jeremy
|Langlois
|Cape Breton
|QMJHL
|62
|C
|Jake
|Karabela
|Guelph
|OHL
|68
|D
|Jake
|Furlong
|Halifax
|QMJHL
|69
|LW
|Josh
|Davies
|Swift Current
|WHL
|72
|RW
|Matthew
|Seminoff
|Kamloops
|WHL
|73
|RW
|Jordan
|Dumais
|Halifax
|QMJHL
|74
|LW
|Brandon
|Lisowsky
|Saskatoon
|WHL
|75
|C
|Pano
|Fimis
|Niagara
|OHL
|76
|C
|Brayden
|Schuurman
|Victoria
|WHL
|79
|D
|Grayden
|Siepmann
|Calgary
|WHL
|80
|D
|Spencer
|Sova
|Erie
|OHL
|81
|D
|Jorian
|Donovan
|Hamilton
|OHL
|85
|RW
|Evan
|Konyen
|Sudbury
|OHL
|86
|RW
|Ben
|Hemmerling
|Everett
|WHL
|87
|C
|Rylen
|Roersma
|Brandon
|WHL
|88
|C
|Beau
|Jelsma
|Barrie
|OHL
|90
|LW
|Samuel
|Savoie
|Gatineau
|QMJHL
|92
|D
|Angus
|Booth
|Shawinigan
|QMJHL
|93
|D
|Graham
|Sward
|Spokane
|WHL
|94
|C
|Amadeus
|Lombardi
|Flint
|OHL
|95
|RW
|Yegor
|Sidorov
|Saskatoon
|WHL
|96
|C
|Ben
|King
|Red Deer
|WHL
|98
|LW
|Maxim
|Barbashev
|Moncton
|QMJHL
|100
|D
|Marc-Andre
|Gaudet
|Acadie-Bathurst
|QMJHL
|103
|RW
|Matthew
|Maggio
|Windsor
|OHL
|104
|RW
|Lucas
|Edmonds
|Kingston
|OHL
|105
|D
|Francois-James
|Buteau
|Cape Breton
|QMJHL
|107
|LW
|Connor
|Hvidston
|Swift Current
|WHL
|108
|D
|Kirill
|Kudryavtsev
|Soo
|OHL
|109
|D
|Hudson
|Thornton
|Prince George
|WHL
|111
|RW
|Jake
|Sloan
|Tri-City
|WHL
|112
|LW
|Parker
|Bell
|Tri-City
|WHL
|113
|D
|Frederic
|Brunet
|Rimouski
|QMJHL
|115
|C
|Liam
|Arnsby
|North Bay
|OHL
|116
|C
|Markus
|Vidicek
|Halifax
|QMJHL
|118
|D
|Rodwin
|Dionicio
|Niagara
|OHL
|119
|LW
|Michael
|Milne
|Winnipeg
|WHL
|120
|D
|Keaton
|Dowhaniuk
|Prince George
|WHL
|122
|C
|Kocha
|Delic
|Sudbury
|OHL
|123
|D
|Jackson
|Edward
|London
|OHL
|124
|D
|Niks
|Fenenko
|Baie-Comeau
|QMJHL
|126
|D
|Tnias
|Mathurin
|North Bay
|OHL
|128
|LW
|Yoan
|Loshing
|Moncton
|QMJHL
|133
|C
|Jacob
|Newcombe
|Chicoutimi
|QMJHL
|134
|RW
|Zakary
|Lavoie
|Mississauga
|OHL
|137
|C
|Mathew
|Ward
|Swift Current
|WHL
|139
|D
|Samuel
|Mayer
|Peterborough
|OHL
|140
|LW
|Antonin
|Verreault
|Gatineau
|QMJHL
|141
|RW
|Alexis
|Gendron
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|QMJHL
|142
|D
|Charlie
|Wright
|Saskatoon
|WHL
|143
|RW
|Daniil
|Bourosh
|Rouyn-Noranda
|QMJHL
|147
|D
|Miguel
|Tourigny
|Acadie-Bathurst
|QMJHL
|148
|LW
|James
|Hardie
|Mississauga
|OHL
|149
|LW
|Ruslan
|Gazizov
|London
|OHL
|150
|C
|Jakub
|Hujer
|Rouyn-Noranda
|QMJHL
|151
|RW
|Aidan
|Castle
|Niagara
|OHL
|152
|RW
|Brady
|Stonehouse
|Ottawa
|OHL
|153
|D
|Nolan
|Collins
|Sudbury
|OHL
|154
|D
|Francesco
|Iasenza
|Moncton
|QMJHL
|155
|D
|Dyllan
|Gill
|Rouyn-Noranda
|QMJHL
|156
|C
|Max
|Graham
|Kelowna
|WHL
|157
|RW
|James
|Stefan
|Portland
|WHL
|158
|C
|Kyle
|Jackson
|North Bay
|OHL
|160
|D
|Pier-Olivier
|Roy
|Victoriaville
|QMJHL
|162
|C
|Tucker
|Robertson
|Peterborough
|OHL
|170
|D
|Vsevolod
|Komarov
|Quebec
|QMJHL
|177
|D
|Marek
|Alscher
|Portland
|WHL
|179
|C
|Gavin
|Bryant
|Owen Sound
|OHL
|180
|C
|Austin
|Roest
|Everett
|WHL
|181
|D
|Bogdans
|Hodass
|Medicine Hat
|WHL
|182
|C
|Alex
|Blais
|Chicoutimi
|QMJHL
|183
|LW
|Brice
|Cooke
|Niagara
|OHL
|185
|D
|Pavel
|Bocharov
|Medicine Hat
|WHL
|186
|D
|Jozef viliam
|Kmec
|Prince George
|WHL
|188
|D
|Rayan
|Bettahar
|Swift Current
|WHL
|194
|RW
|Braeden
|Bowman
|Guelph
|OHL
|195
|LW
|Julien
|Beland
|Rimouski
|QMJHL
|196
|LW
|Kai
|Schwindt
|Mississauga
|OHL
|197
|LW
|Maxim
|Muranov
|Calgary
|WHL
|198
|C
|Luke
|Woodworth
|Drummondville
|QMJHL
|202
|LW
|Justin
|Cote
|Drummondville
|QMJHL
|204
|C
|Jacob
|Mathieu
|Rimouski
|QMJHL
|207
|RW
|Sam
|Alfano
|Peterborough
|OHL
|210
|RW
|Justin
|Lies
|Vancouver
|WHL
|211
|C
|Max
|Namestnikov
|Sarnia
|OHL
|212
|D
|Layton
|Feist
|Regina
|WHL
|213
|D
|Brayden
|Schmitt
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|QMJHL
|215
|RW
|Landon
|Sim
|London
|OHL
|217
|C
|Zakhar
|Polshakov
|Brandon
|WHL
|218
|C
|Nolan
|Flamand
|Kelowna
|WHL
|220
|D
|Kasper
|Larsen
|Mississauga
|OHL
|221
|D
|Kirill
|Steklov
|London
|OHL
|222
|D
|Roberto
|Mancini
|Saginaw
|OHL
|223
|D
|Caeden
|Carlisle
|Soo
|OHL
Goaltenders
|1
|G
|Tyler
|Brennan
|Prince George
|WHL
|2
|G
|Ivan
|Zhigalov
|Sherbrooke
|QMJHL
|5
|G
|Mason
|Beaupit
|Spokane
|WHL
|6
|G
|Ty
|Young
|Prince George
|WHL
|8
|G
|Reid
|Dyck
|Swift Current
|WHL
|9
|G
|Andrew
|Oke
|Saginaw
|OHL
|11
|G
|Braden
|Holt
|Everett
|WHL
|12
|G
|Tomas
|Suchanek
|Tri-City
|WHL
|13
|G
|Vincent
|Filion
|Moncton
|QMJHL
|14
|G
|Nolan
|Lalonde
|Erie
|OHL
|16
|G
|Patrick
|Leaver
|Oshawa
|OHL
|18
|G
|Jacob
|Oster
|Guelph
|OHL
|20
|G
|Kolby
|Hay
|Edmonton
|WHL
|22
|G
|Josh
|Rosenzweig
|Niagara
|OHL
|24
|G
|Domenic
|Divincentiis
|North Bay
|OHL
|25
|G
|Matthew
|Kieper
|Regina
|WHL
|28
|G
|Thomas
|Milic
|Seattle
|WHL
|29
|G
|Marco
|Costantini
|Hamilton
|OHL
|30
|G
|Dylan
|Ernst
|Kamloops
|WHL
|31
|G
|Brett
|Brochu
|London
|OHL
|32
|G
|Riley
|Mercer
|Drummondville
|QMJHL