151 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 151 players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The total includes 62 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 53 from the Western Hockey League, and 36 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Kingston Frontenacs captain Shane Wright ranks first overall among all North American skaters following an impressive 2021-22 season that saw him finish eighth in OHL scoring with 94 points counting 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 appearances.

“Shane Wright is the complete package as an NHL prospect. He is a strong stride skater who possesses deceptive speed and quickness to beat defenders, evade checking, or lead a rush,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “He has elite hockey sense with his vision, anticipation, and composure to execute quickly on plays and has proven that he can carry the load and lead the way when it’s needed in game situations.”

Wright is followed by Winnipeg ICE centres Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, who rank fourth and fifth respectively, while the top-ranked North American blue-liner is Pavel Mintyukov of the Saginaw Spirit who comes in at No. 6. From the QMJHL, the top-ranked talent is Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher at No. 16. Between the pipes, Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars leads all North Americans as the No. 1 ranked netminder.

In all, 54 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Swift Current Broncos with seven players, including defenceman Owen Pickering, the 15th ranked North American skater. Following Swift Current, the Guelph Storm, London Knights, and Mississauga each have six players. The Drummondville Voltigeurs, Gatineau Olympiques, and Moncton Wildcats top the QMJHL with four players each.

Last season, 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

Skaters

1 C Shane Wright Kingston OHL 4 C Matthew Savoie Winnipeg WHL 5 C Conor Geekie Winnipeg WHL 6 D Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw OHL 7 D Kevin Korchinski Seattle WHL 8 C Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga OHL 10 C Owen Beck Mississauga OHL 12 RW Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw WHL 13 C David Goyette Sudbury OHL 14 D Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw WHL 15 D Owen Pickering Swift Current WHL 16 C Nathan Gaucher Quebec QMJHL 20 D Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville QMJHL 23 C Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw OHL 24 D Tristan Luneau Gatineau QMJHL 28 C Fraser Minten Kamloops WHL 30 D Michael Buchinger Guelph OHL 31 LW Reid Schaefer Seattle WHL 32 D Ty Nelson North Bay OHL 33 D Noah Warren Gatineau QMJHL 34 C Bryce McConnell-Barker Soo OHL 35 C Danil Zhilkin Guelph OHL 38 LW Josh Filmon Swift Current WHL 42 C Vinzenz Rohrer Ottawa OHL 43 C Jordan Gustafson Seattle WHL 44 C Hunter Haight Barrie OHL 45 C Matthew Poitras Guelph OHL 47 D Mats Lindgren Kamloops WHL 48 D Christian Kyrou Erie OHL 49 C Paul Ludwinski Kingston OHL 51 LW Gavin Hayes Flint OHL 53 D Isaiah George London OHL 55 D David Spacek Sherbrooke QMJHL 56 D Jace Weir Red Deer WHL 58 C Servac Petrovsky Owen Sound OHL 59 LW Cedrick Guindon Owen Sound OHL 60 D Jeremy Langlois Cape Breton QMJHL 62 C Jake Karabela Guelph OHL 68 D Jake Furlong Halifax QMJHL 69 LW Josh Davies Swift Current WHL 72 RW Matthew Seminoff Kamloops WHL 73 RW Jordan Dumais Halifax QMJHL 74 LW Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon WHL 75 C Pano Fimis Niagara OHL 76 C Brayden Schuurman Victoria WHL 79 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary WHL 80 D Spencer Sova Erie OHL 81 D Jorian Donovan Hamilton OHL 85 RW Evan Konyen Sudbury OHL 86 RW Ben Hemmerling Everett WHL 87 C Rylen Roersma Brandon WHL 88 C Beau Jelsma Barrie OHL 90 LW Samuel Savoie Gatineau QMJHL 92 D Angus Booth Shawinigan QMJHL 93 D Graham Sward Spokane WHL 94 C Amadeus Lombardi Flint OHL 95 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon WHL 96 C Ben King Red Deer WHL 98 LW Maxim Barbashev Moncton QMJHL 100 D Marc-Andre Gaudet Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL 103 RW Matthew Maggio Windsor OHL 104 RW Lucas Edmonds Kingston OHL 105 D Francois-James Buteau Cape Breton QMJHL 107 LW Connor Hvidston Swift Current WHL 108 D Kirill Kudryavtsev Soo OHL 109 D Hudson Thornton Prince George WHL 111 RW Jake Sloan Tri-City WHL 112 LW Parker Bell Tri-City WHL 113 D Frederic Brunet Rimouski QMJHL 115 C Liam Arnsby North Bay OHL 116 C Markus Vidicek Halifax QMJHL 118 D Rodwin Dionicio Niagara OHL 119 LW Michael Milne Winnipeg WHL 120 D Keaton Dowhaniuk Prince George WHL 122 C Kocha Delic Sudbury OHL 123 D Jackson Edward London OHL 124 D Niks Fenenko Baie-Comeau QMJHL 126 D Tnias Mathurin North Bay OHL 128 LW Yoan Loshing Moncton QMJHL 133 C Jacob Newcombe Chicoutimi QMJHL 134 RW Zakary Lavoie Mississauga OHL 137 C Mathew Ward Swift Current WHL 139 D Samuel Mayer Peterborough OHL 140 LW Antonin Verreault Gatineau QMJHL 141 RW Alexis Gendron Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL 142 D Charlie Wright Saskatoon WHL 143 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 147 D Miguel Tourigny Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL 148 LW James Hardie Mississauga OHL 149 LW Ruslan Gazizov London OHL 150 C Jakub Hujer Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 151 RW Aidan Castle Niagara OHL 152 RW Brady Stonehouse Ottawa OHL 153 D Nolan Collins Sudbury OHL 154 D Francesco Iasenza Moncton QMJHL 155 D Dyllan Gill Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 156 C Max Graham Kelowna WHL 157 RW James Stefan Portland WHL 158 C Kyle Jackson North Bay OHL 160 D Pier-Olivier Roy Victoriaville QMJHL 162 C Tucker Robertson Peterborough OHL 170 D Vsevolod Komarov Quebec QMJHL 177 D Marek Alscher Portland WHL 179 C Gavin Bryant Owen Sound OHL 180 C Austin Roest Everett WHL 181 D Bogdans Hodass Medicine Hat WHL 182 C Alex Blais Chicoutimi QMJHL 183 LW Brice Cooke Niagara OHL 185 D Pavel Bocharov Medicine Hat WHL 186 D Jozef viliam Kmec Prince George WHL 188 D Rayan Bettahar Swift Current WHL 194 RW Braeden Bowman Guelph OHL 195 LW Julien Beland Rimouski QMJHL 196 LW Kai Schwindt Mississauga OHL 197 LW Maxim Muranov Calgary WHL 198 C Luke Woodworth Drummondville QMJHL 202 LW Justin Cote Drummondville QMJHL 204 C Jacob Mathieu Rimouski QMJHL 207 RW Sam Alfano Peterborough OHL 210 RW Justin Lies Vancouver WHL 211 C Max Namestnikov Sarnia OHL 212 D Layton Feist Regina WHL 213 D Brayden Schmitt Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL 215 RW Landon Sim London OHL 217 C Zakhar Polshakov Brandon WHL 218 C Nolan Flamand Kelowna WHL 220 D Kasper Larsen Mississauga OHL 221 D Kirill Steklov London OHL 222 D Roberto Mancini Saginaw OHL 223 D Caeden Carlisle Soo OHL

Goaltenders