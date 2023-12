Wild teammates Geekie and Savoie excited to represent Canada together

The Wenatchee Wild’s Conor Geekie and Matt Savoie have done everything together over the past five years.

They came into the WHL together during the 2019-20 season. They were both first round draft picks at the 2022 NHL Draft. They led the Winnipeg ICE to the WHL Championship Series in 2022-23.

And now they will represent Canada together at the 2024 World Juniors.

“I’m forever thankful for him and we truly have become best friends through all of this,” Geekie said.

“It’s really cool to spend as much time as we can together and compete for gold in this tournament together,” added Savoie.

The 2024 World Juniors get underway Dec. 26 from Sweden.