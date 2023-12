Trio of Mooseheads to represent Canada at 2024 World Juniors

Canada will be well represented by the Halifax Mooseheads at the 2024 World Juniors.

A trio of players – Jordan Dumais (CBJ), Jake Furlong (SJ) and Mathis Rousseau – are set to suit up for Canada in Sweden next week.

“It’s a special moment that all three of us are here,” Rousseau said.

The three Mooseheads named to the Canadian roster ties a QMJHL record for most by one team alongside Victoriaville (1989) and Val-d’Or (1998). The all-time record is Medicine Hat with five in 1988.

“We’ve grown up together almost and they’re some of my best friends,” Furlong said. “It means a lot to our organization; the drafting we’ve done, we all came from the same draft.”