Team reps push the pace to open second round of #KiaCHLeCup

16 teams took to the ice in a packed slate to begin Round 2 of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Sarnia Sting 7 vs. Tri-City Americans 3

Welcome to Round 3, @StingHockey! 🐝 Justin O'Donnell (@ODonnell8803) buzzes past the @TCAmericans 7-3 to become the first club to advance to the third round of the #KiaCHLeCup! Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/lgTcmHL4Bf — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 6, 2020

The Sting stung the Americans in the first game of the day, getting goals from seven different scorers in the 7-3 victory that included veteran forward and Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Jamieson Rees as well as winger Ryan Roth who netted the eventual game winner midway through the second period. Also lighting the lamp for the winning side was Sting representative Justin O’Donnell.

Saginaw Spirit 5 vs. Soo Greyhounds 4

Katic comes in clutch 💪@SpiritHockey's Danny Katic (@d_katic27) buries the game winner in a thrilling 5-4 victory over @OHLHoundPower to earn his spot in Round 3 🎮 Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/2qro1JU2ey — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 6, 2020

A two-goal effort from New York Islanders prospect Cole Coskey capped by a dying seconds goal by Saginaw representative Danny Katic led the Spirit to a 5-4 victory over the OHL rival Greyhounds. Also getting on the board for the Spirit included NHL prospects Cole Perfetti of the Winnipeg Jets and Ryan Suzuki of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hamilton Bulldogs 8 vs. Brandon Wheat Kings 2

Make way for more #OHL talent in Round 3 😎 A high-flyin' offensive performance from Zachary Roy (@zachroy29) sends his @BulldogsOHL past the @bdnwheatkings by an 8-2 score 🎮 Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/eFi9bXVaey — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 6, 2020

Led by Zachary Roy, the Bulldogs scored early and often against the Wheat Kings in an 8-2 victory beginning with a goal by Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev less than two minutes into the opening frame before Montreal Canadiens up-and-comer Jan Mysak closed out the period with a pair. Despite the loss, the Wheat Kings were supplied offense from Ottawa Senators prospects Cole Reinhardt and Ridly Greig.

Medicine Hat Tigers 5 vs. Saskatoon Blades 1

Carrying a four-goal advantage into the final frame, the Tigers sped to victory over the WHL rival Blades in a winning decision that drew two tallies from team representative Lukas Svejkovsky including the eventual game winner coming early in the second period en route to a 5-1 final.

Vancouver Giants 4 vs. Oshawa Generals 2

Trevor Longo so far in the #KiaCHLeCup: 2 games, 2 wins! pic.twitter.com/jK0la14vsN — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 6, 2020

A late third-period flurry told the story in the showdown between the Giants and Generals. Trailing 2-1 in the waning minutes of the third period, the Generals evened the score courtesy of winger Ryan Stepien only for the Giants led by Trevor Longo to quickly regain the lead on a tally by sophomore forward Zack Ostapchuk before fellow forward Cole Shepard cashed in once more for Vancouver in the 4-2 decision.

North Bay Battalion 2 vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix 1

Sitting scoreless after 40 minutes, the two sides traded chances in the third period. The Phoenix opened the scoring on a goal by veteran winger Alex-Olivier Voyer before the Battalion tallied twice in the final five minutes, first from second-year winger Josh Currie before team representative Luke Moncada sealed the deal at the 31.6-second mark to cap his second-straight comeback and a 2-1 Battalion victory.

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4 vs. Victoria Royals 1

V I C T O I R E Carter Murchison est le premier joueur de la @LHJMQ à se rendre au 3e tour de l’eCoupe Memorial présenté par @KiaCanada grâce à une victoire de 4-1 face aux @victoriaroyals! #KiaCHLeCup#HuskiesRN ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XcUZ61x7za — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) December 6, 2020

Holding a two-goal edge over the Royals late in the second period thanks to a pair of tallies from winger Alex Labbe, the Huskies led by Carter Murchison powered their way to victory in the final frame, scoring twice more including a hat-trick marker coming from Labbe before Murchison drove home the dagger in the 4-1 final.

Mississauga Steelheads 6 vs. Barrie Colts 1

The Trout will see you in Round 3 🐟 This #OHL showdown ends in favour of @tycollins77 and the @OHLSteelheads with a dominant 6-1 performance over @OHLBarrieColts 🎮 Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/njCY2grKwB — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 6, 2020

The Steelheads came away swimmingly in the final contest of the night, posting a 6-1 victory over the OHL rival Colts that counted goals from six different sources highlighted by a four-goal middle frame before team representative Ty Collins iced it with a sixth goal for the Steelheads in the closing period.