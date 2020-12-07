CHL and Stadium Digital announce extended digital technology partnership

The Canadian Hockey League and Stadium Digital today announced an extended digital technology partnership. Since 2010, Stadium Digital has supported the CHL’s online network including each regional league and Member Club website.

“During these unprecedented times, where many of our fans may not have the chance to cheer from the stands, it’s critical that we continue to deliver the best possible digital experience,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “Stadium Digital has always demonstrated a commitment to our business and our fans, and they will continue to be there as we navigate all of our leagues’ Return to Play.”

Stadium Digital’s CMS and fan engagement platforms are a critical aspect of the CHL’s multi-platform strategy and digital product ecosystem. All editorial content is centrally managed in Stadium Digital’s CMS platform, including game highlights, feature videos, and written stories. This content is relied upon by fans who then access the latest news and information from the CHL, OHL, QMJHL, and WHL across the CHL network of websites, CHL mobile app, and various other digital platforms.

About Stadium Digital

Stadium Digital specializes in SaaS products for professional and amateur sports properties in North America, providing fan engagement and loyalty platforms to nearly 100 properties. Clients include the Canadian Premier League and all clubs, Canadian Hockey League and all teams, Golf Canada and provincial associations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators and the Greater Toronto Hockey League. Stadium Digital is a wholly owned division of the Canadian Soccer Business who represents a suite of top-tier national assets that comprise the backbone of soccer in Canada.