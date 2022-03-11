Team Red & White rosters announced for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the rosters and captains for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game to be held at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, March 23.

The 40 players from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League have been divided into Team Red, captained by Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, the projected first-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, opposite Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk, captain of Team White and NHL Central Scouting’s No. 9 ranked North American skater.

Joining Wright in the leadership group for Team Red are alternate captains Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs) and Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion), while serving as alternate captains with Team White under Mateychuk are Jake Karabela (Guelph Storm) and Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques).

* NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Ranking (North Americans) noted in parenthesis

Team Red

Forwards

(86) Maxim Barbashev – Moncton Wildcats

(51) Josh Filmon – Swift Current Broncos

(11) Luca Del Bel Belluz – Mississauga Steelheads

(35) David Goyette – Sudbury Wolves

(43) Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds

(47) Hunter Haight – Barrie Colts

(34) Fraser Minten – Kamloops Blazers

(23) Matthew Poitras – Guelph Storm

(3) Matthew Savoie – Winnipeg ICE

(50) Matthew Seminoff – Kamloops Blazers

(1) Shane Wright – Kingston Frontenacs (C)

(27) Danny Zhilkin – Guelph Storm

Defencemen

(36) Michael Buchinger – Guelph Storm

(39) Jorian Donovan – Hamilton Bulldogs

(42) Isaiah George – London Knights

(20) Kevin Korchinski – Seattle Thunderbirds

(15) Maveric Lamoureux – Drummondville Voltigeurs (A)

(25) Ty Nelson – North Bay Battalion (A)

Goaltenders

(26G) Reid Dyck – Swift Current Broncos

(2G) Ivan Zhigalov – Sherbrooke Phoenix

Team White

Forwards

(19) Owen Beck – Mississauga Steelheads

(33) Jagger Firkus – Moose Jaw Warriors

(16) Nathan Gaucher – Quebec Remparts

(62) Ruslan Gazizov – London Knights

(4) Conor Geekie – Winnipeg ICE

(61) Jake Karabela – Guelph Storm (A)

(29) Paul Ludwinski – Kingston Frontenacs

(28) Bryce McConnell-Barker – Soo Greyhounds

(46) Vinzenz Rohrer – Ottawa 67’s

(13) Matyas Sapovaliv – Saginaw Spirit

(85) Reid Schaefer – Seattle Thunderbirds

(89) Antonin Verreault – Gatineau Olympiques

Defencemen

(30) Mats Lindgren – Kamloops Blazers

(10) Tristan Luneau – Gatineau Olympiques (A)

(9) Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw Warriors (C)

(5) Pavel Mintyukov – Saginaw Spirit

(21) Owen Pickering – Swift Current Broncos

(49) Noah Warren – Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltenders

(7G) Mason Beaupit – Spokane Chiefs

(1G) Tyler Brennan – Prince George Cougars

In all, the 40 players count 18 from the OHL, 15 from the WHL, and seven from the QMJHL. Additionally, 23 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Guelph Storm with four and Gatineau Olympiques, Kamloops Blazers, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Swift Current Broncos each with three, while 11 teams have multiple player representatives.

Behind the bench for Team White are TSN OverDrive’s Jeff “O-Dog” O’Neill alongside Al’s Brother, CHL legend Brian Kilrea, Ottawa 67’s hockey operations advisor Bert O’Brien, plus Guelph Storm head coach George Burnett as well as equipment manager Jake McKercher and athletic therapist Brie Donelson. Coaching Team Red are TSN OverDrive’s Jamie “Noodles” McLennan alongside OverDrive co-host Bryan Hayes, Kitchener Rangers alumnus and Memorial Cup champion Derek Roy, plus Rangers head coach Mike McKenzie as well as equipment manager Dan Lebold and athletic therapist Cory Birk.

With a majority of tickets for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game already sold and in anticipation of 100 percent seating capacity, fans are encouraged to get their tickets now online at kwtickets.ca, by telephone at 1-800-265-8977 or 519-578-1570, or at the box offices at the Centre In the Square at 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener (Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by telephone only, to arrange in-person purchases during these hours email boxoffice@centreinthesquare.com), and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 400 East Ave., Kitchener (Game Days, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., or call 519-741-2699 to arrange in-person purchases during business hours on other weekdays). Digital tickets for the originally scheduled date will automatically update. Printed tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled game.

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and RDS on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. For more information, visit kubotatopprospects.ca.