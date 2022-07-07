EN
FR
Follow @CHLHockey for 2022 NHL Draft Coverage on July 7th and 8th
MENU
July 7, 2022
Shane Wright Drafted 4th Overall
Watch more
NHL Draft
on CHL TV
Kingston’s Shane Wright reacts to being drafted 4th overall by the Seattle Kraken.
More News
1:27
Denton Mateychuk Drafted 12th Overall
23 mins ago
2:15
Conor Geekie Drafted 11th Overall
51 mins ago
4:46
Conor Geekie Full Draft Scrum
58 mins ago
1:36
Denton Mateychuk Full NHL Draft Scrum
2 hours ago
0:54
Pavel Mintyukov Full NHL Draft Scrum
2 hours ago
2:09
Matt Savoie Drafted 9th Overall
2 hours ago