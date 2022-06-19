Sea Dogs commemorative jersey for 2022 Memorial Cup revealed

The commemorative jersey that the Saint John Sea Dogs will wear in the first game of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia was revealed Sunday at a special event at Area 506.

As part of the Arrival of the Cup presented by Kia ceremony, the jersey was revealed by 2011 Memorial Cup winner, and Sea Dogs alumnus, Mike Thomas, alongside HOC member Chris Green.

“The representation of New Brusnwick, having the Memorial Cup in Saint John specifically, having the bow and part of the flag, and having the Saint John Flames … and their colours and bringing back a little bit of that hockey era, within the city, it’s something really big for the city and the province,” Thomas said.

The jersey design was based off of the HMCS Brunswicker badge. With the onset of the Second World War, the division became the primary recruiting and training establishment of the RCN in the province of New Brunswick. As the war progressed, the division was commissioned Nov. 1, 1941, as HMCS Brunswicker, named for a pre-confederation provincial government vessel of the War of 1812.

In Monday’s tournament opener, the Sea Dogs will wear the jerseys against Hamilton and will be available to purchase via auction beginning at 9am. The auction will conclude at 11:59 p.m., June 29.

All proceeds will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust.