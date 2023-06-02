Petes stun Blazers to reach Memorial Cup semi-final

J.R. Avon (PHI) scored the overtime winner as the Peterborough Petes advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after a 5-4 win over the host Kamloops Blazers.

Avon scored the winner at 10:54 of the extra frame as the Petes completed an astonishing comeback after trailing 4-1 in the second period.

“That was an unreal feeling,” Avon said. “I don’t think anything is going to top that for a while.”

Connor Lockhart, Brennan Othmann (NYR), Samuel Mayer and Brian Zanetti (PHI) had goals in regulation while Michael Simpson stopped 43 shots. Kamloops had goals from Logan Stankoven (DAL), Olen Zellweger (ANA), Harrison Brunicke and Logan Bairos while Dylan Ersnt made 25 saves.

“We’ve had this ‘it’s not over’ type of attitude,” Peterborough head coach Rob Wilson said. “We adopted that at the start of the playoffs and we’ve [ran] with it.

Down three at the 4:23 mark of the second, Othmann started the rally at 7:50 as he stole the puck from Bairos and then lifted a forehand high for his first of the tournament.

Mayer cut it to 4-3 with a one-timer on the power play at 17:37 before Zanetti re-directed Tucker Robertson’s (SEA) pass 73 seconds later.

After a scoreless third, Avon sent the OHL champions to semi-finals as he benefitted from Owen Beck’s (MTL) pass for his third of the tournament.

“It shows the team character,” Simpson said of Peterborough’s ability to battle back. “We’re an older group and guys have been through different situations and for some reason in this postseason it just seems like when we’re down, we find an extra gear to push forward and get the win.”

The Petes took a 1-0 lead at 7:52 on Lockhart’s second of the tournament before Kamloops scored four straight that was started by Stankoven at 11:15. Zellweger’s first came 1:26 later before Brunicke picked his spot at 17:23 to give the Blazers a 3-1 lead after 20. Bairos extended that lead to 4-1 at 4:23 of the second.

“When it went to 4-1, I said to them, ‘if you don’t allow another goal, you can win this,’” Wilson said. “The muddier the water, the better it is for us.”

Peterborough will now face Seattle in Friday’s semi-final at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.