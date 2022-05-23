EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
May 23, 2022
#OHLPlayoffs Morning Minute: May 22, 2022
2022 OHL Playoffs
Ontario Hockey League
Watch more
OHL
on CHL TV
The
Flint Firebirds
struck first in the Western Conference Championship Series, taking a 1-0 series lead with a road victory in Windsor.
#RoadtoMemorialCup
More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
1 month ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Avery Hayes (May 22)
5 hours ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
May 21/22 - SEA (4) - KAM (1) - Game 2
6 hours ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
May 21/22 - EDM (1) - WPG (5) - Game 2
6 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
#OHLPlayoffs Morning Minute: May 21, 2022
6 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
#HAMvsNB Game 1 Sights & Sounds
6 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
May. 21/22 - FLNT (4) - WSR (3) - Game 1
6 hours ago