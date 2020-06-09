Noel Hoefenmayer wins CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Hoefenmayer led all CHL defencemen with 26 goals and 82 points over 58 games while his 56 assists and plus-52 rating each ranked second at the position.

“I want to thank the CHL for honouring me with the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award,” Hoefenmayer said. “I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me and allowing me to be the player I am today. I also want to thank the Ottawa 67’s organization for being a first class organization as well as having the best fans in the league. Stay safe everyone!”

The 21-year-old from North York, Ontario, appeared on the scoresheet in 46 of his 58 games this season, produced 24 multi-point performances, and helped his 67’s earn a second straight OHL regular season crown tying a franchise record with 50 wins. His 82 points are the highest by a 67’s defenceman since Brian Campbell had 87 back in 1998-99, and his 26 goals are the most by a Barber Poles blueliner since Bruce Cassidy had 27 back in 1983-84. This award brings an end to an accomplished five-year career for Hoefenmayer who joined the 67’s as a second round pick in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection. Over 298 career games he amassed 65 goals which trails greats like Denis Potvin and Doug Wilson, while his 222 points rank sixth on the club’s all-time list. A former fourth round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hoefenmayer signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies upon season’s end.

Hoefenmayer is the third member of the 67’s to win the national award since it was first presented in 1987-88. The club’s past winners include Sean Blanchard (1996-97) and Brendan Bell (2002-03), while both Chris Snell (1990-91) and Brian Campbell (1998-99) each received final consideration. He’s also just the third player in history to win the award during his overage season following Steve Gosselin of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (1993-94) and Marc-Andre Bergeron of the Shawinigan Cataractes (2000-01).

Finalists for the award were Los Angeles Kings prospect Jordan Spence of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats, and last year’s award recipient in New Jersey Devils prospect Ty Smith of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.