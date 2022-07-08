EN
FR
Follow @CHLHockey for 2022 NHL Draft Coverage on July 7th and 8th
MENU
July 8, 2022
Noah Warren Drafted 42nd Overall
Watch more
NHL Draft
on CHL TV
Gatineau’s Noah Warren reacts to being drafted 42nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks.
More News
2:37
Owen Beck Drafted 33rd Overall
2 hours ago
1:28
Jagger Firkus Drafted 35th Overall
2 hours ago
1:58
Fraser Minten Drafted 38th Overall
2 hours ago
1:13
Luca Del Bel Belluz Drafted 44th Overall
2 hours ago
1:15
Matyas Sapovaliv Drafted 48th Overall
2 hours ago
1:24
Christian Kyrou Drafted 50th Overall
2 hours ago