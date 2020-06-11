Memorial Cup #TBT: Three-time champions

In the absence of the 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, we take a look back at some of history’s greatest moments and achievements during the Canadian Hockey League’s prestigious national championship.

The Memorial Cup is widely considered one of the hardest trophies in all of sport to win. For more than a century there have been thousands of players who have competed for it and come up short. Winning it is the pinnacle. Now imagine doing that not once, or twice, but three times? Only four players are part of a special group to have achieved that feat.

Robert Savard won back-to-back titles with the Cornwall Royals in 1980 and 1981 and then became the first and only player in history to win three-straight when he joined the Kitchener Rangers for their 1982 championship.

The Kamloops Blazers put together a dynasty that won three national titles in four years and featured just a trio of players who competed on all three of those clubs. Ryan Huska, Tyson Nash, and Darcy Tucker were each part of the 1992, 1994, and 1995 Memorial Cup champions winning the third one on home ice.

