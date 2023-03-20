EN
March 20, 2023
Mar. 19/23 – KGN (0) – KIT (6)
OHL Highlights
Kitchener Rangers
Marcus Vandenberg earns his first OHL shutout as the Rangers blank the Frontenacs 6-0 on Sunday.
