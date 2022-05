The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League tonight announced the winner of the Michel-Bergeron Trophy prior to puck drop of Game #2 between the Phoenix and the Islanders at the EastLink Centre.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Brabenec is the winner of the Michel-Bergeron Trophy as the League’s top offensive rookie after recording 64 points, including 17 goals. The native of Jihlava, Czechia also scored seven power play goals and five game-winners for the Islanders this season.

